It adds up

I disagree with the first sentence in the News-Press editorial on Saturday. Journalists are, in fact, very good with statistics. They can quote statistics to support any point they want to make. Wasn’t it Mark Twain — who was a journalist, by the way — who said that there are three levels of mendacity: lies, damned lies and statistics?

Learning on TV

Since there are St. Joseph kindergartners who live in households without internet or cable network TV, one of the local news and television channels could broadcast a superior kindergarten teacher operating from the identified curriculum, heavy on the story time.

Doesn’t make sense

What’s really going on? What are they up to? This is all just too insane to be about a virus. The fact that we shut down the country because of a tragedy of several thousand people dying of a virus, but destroy the economy and everything because of it? It does not make sense.

Sad song

Mr. Randy Jones, if you or one of your family members caught the virus from your store, I bet you’d be singing a whole different tune.

Previous cases

I’d like to know why in 2009 when more than 60 million people in the United States had the H1N1 virus we didn’t have any of the closings and the economy didn’t fall or that sort of thing, and we had over 4,000 deaths; 1,800 or so were children. So could you tell me why that is?

Editor’s note: One reason might be testing. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes that an H1N1 test was widely available in the United States less than two weeks after identification of the pandemic virus in 2009. That made it easier to quickly identify and isolate positive cases.

Fill it up

I agree totally with “Fill it up.” It would be an excellent time for state and city workers to be out filling up potholes, fixing the roads and the bridges, and also fixing where they put in all the fiber optics because those guys have really torn up our roads.

Save ourselves

Of course this virus is scary and serious, but look at it another way. Maybe this is happening to save ourselves from ourselves, and teach us a little bit about how to take care of ourselves again, and quit being so wasteful and foolish. There is always an alternative if we all try and sacrifice.