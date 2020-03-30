It adds up
I disagree with the first sentence in the News-Press editorial on Saturday. Journalists are, in fact, very good with statistics. They can quote statistics to support any point they want to make. Wasn’t it Mark Twain — who was a journalist, by the way — who said that there are three levels of mendacity: lies, damned lies and statistics?
Learning on TV
Since there are St. Joseph kindergartners who live in households without internet or cable network TV, one of the local news and television channels could broadcast a superior kindergarten teacher operating from the identified curriculum, heavy on the story time.
Doesn’t make sense
What’s really going on? What are they up to? This is all just too insane to be about a virus. The fact that we shut down the country because of a tragedy of several thousand people dying of a virus, but destroy the economy and everything because of it? It does not make sense.
Sad song
Mr. Randy Jones, if you or one of your family members caught the virus from your store, I bet you’d be singing a whole different tune.
Previous cases
I’d like to know why in 2009 when more than 60 million people in the United States had the H1N1 virus we didn’t have any of the closings and the economy didn’t fall or that sort of thing, and we had over 4,000 deaths; 1,800 or so were children. So could you tell me why that is?
Editor’s note: One reason might be testing. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes that an H1N1 test was widely available in the United States less than two weeks after identification of the pandemic virus in 2009. That made it easier to quickly identify and isolate positive cases.
Fill it up
I agree totally with “Fill it up.” It would be an excellent time for state and city workers to be out filling up potholes, fixing the roads and the bridges, and also fixing where they put in all the fiber optics because those guys have really torn up our roads.
Save ourselves
Of course this virus is scary and serious, but look at it another way. Maybe this is happening to save ourselves from ourselves, and teach us a little bit about how to take care of ourselves again, and quit being so wasteful and foolish. There is always an alternative if we all try and sacrifice.
Fill it up---(city and MoDot)--it would make an excellent time to fix the potholes. It would be interesting to hear their priority list.
FYI---When I had to re-register a screen name, the computer said that beelog was already taken, so I came up with the new screen name. There is a reason behind both names.
Virus---You realize that if Obama was saying exactly the same things as Trump, dilly and aj would be singing his praises. They are definitely inflicted with Trump Derangement Syndrome which has caused them to suffer from mental blindness.
it's nice to see Dilly and aj have such a nice conversation with each other...
I'm going to let them have the IYC page today.
excellent choice.. aj speaking to emptiness 2:37 thru 4:22 am.. then Dilly for cleanup rants 4:52 thru 5:03 am.. night owls are a ""hoot" aren't they...
Speaking to emptiness yet here you are responding. Predictable.
[beam] kinda of like a comic strip.
i am here, when i have time...you on the other hand, it's an obsession. actually i enjoy your insanity, but i feel bad for you, with absolutely no life aj.. you WON'T see me conversing with an empty screen
If it wasn't for their loathsomeness one could almost feel sorry for the up hill battle the trumpanzees have in defending an idiot they elected if they didn't have to flip flop with their excuses they have to make for the greatest flip flopper who changes in his beliefs and facts on a daily basis. Remember "There are only 215 cases and it will LL BE OVER SOON. one day it will all just magically disappear.:?
Ahhh, remember the heady days where Donald Jenius Trump was calling for the resignation of Obama for his handling or the Ebola virus? No? You don’t? Small wonder.
Yet they remember all 16 of his lies in 7 years as if they are on a par with t lump's over 16000 lies since inauguration. You have all these call ins like the idiot yesterday saying The Last Real President Barack Hussein Obama was a liar and a crook bigger then t lump. Ever notice that conservatives never have any facts to back up their
BS. By the way non understanding apples from oranges Connie's, 2000 deaths from H1N1 though horrible the minimal expected deaths of 100,000 to 200,000 deaths from this virus is beyond horrible to devastating.
Calm down everyone! Just calm down! We have the “My Pillow Guy” speaking time us these days.
*speaking at us...
* ..calls the guys in the white coats.....aj speaking to emptiness in the forum....BIPOLAR ALERT
Because nothing says “grace” like the thrice married, serial philanderer, who’s credibly accused of multiple sexual assaults; who also found time to defraud charities, set up a discredited university and leave contractors high & dry by hiding behind Chapter 11 laws...yup
Doesn’t make sense, can’t wait to see how Aunty Oakley pontificates about this one. Just what are THEY up to?
Aunt Bee can change her moniker but unless she loses her self righteousness loathing in her of all those she thinks she is superior to she'll stick out like the loser she is.
seems to me Aunt Bee has more common sense than the both of you combined
I’m sure Aunty Oakley is impressive to someone with the depth of reasoning of an 8 year old.
My, my, aren't we on a soapbox today!
