Sold out to China

I think COVID has taught us all a very important lesson. Right now we can’t get a lot of things we need. Do you know why? Because China supplies 80% of everything we consume. That’s 80% that the American people are not producing. Our government has humbled us to the Chinese government. They have made us a cash cow for them while exporting our jobs and importing perishable goods, which perish more than they do any good. Do you think our politicians learned anything? I doubt it.

Better spent

Instead of awarding an $89 million grant to house immigrants, maybe the government should award an $89 million grant to house homeless veterans or maybe even the guys guarding the Capitol.

Too late

I see State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer proposed a bill that would seize stimulus checks from prisoners who owe restitution. I think he’s a little late for that. They passed out three checks and most people already have all three of them. Once they’ve got it, the state’s going to play hell getting it back. He’s just trying to make himself look good to people who don’t know any better.

Buying votes

The reason the Biden administration is pushing so hard for people to be able to vote without proving who they are is because they want the illegal immigrants to vote in the next election. Don’t think that’s not true. It’s why they’re letting them flood our country, and giving them free things. They are buying votes.

Car claim

The left-wing news media is making excuses for the high cost of gasoline. Do you want to know what the real reason is? They want to phase out the combustible engine, they want electric cars. So they’re going to make it so we can’t afford to drive combustible engines. And that’s why prices will continue to rise.

Everything is political

I hear MLB and PGA are considering pulling out of Georgia because of their voter laws. You’ve got to be kidding me. Sports are not supposed to be political, but they’ve made everything political now. I guess I won’t be watching baseball or golf anymore. It’s just idiotic. And the president lied – they were not denying water to people in line to vote. The law said you cannot offer gifts to people in line to vote for you, as in you cannot bribe people standing in line. Get real, people.