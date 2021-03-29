Long time

For all these people that keep saying to keep the masks until the pandemic is gone, you will be wearing masks the rest of your lives.

Logic of lights

They took the stoplights off of Felix Street, but on Edmond they’re still there, and also on Francis. I don’t understand the rationale of taking them all out on Felix but leaving them on Edmond. Just questioning.

All about control

Who would have ever thought the United States of America would become a corrupted country by the Republican Party. They don’t care about the American people. They just want total control of this country.

Learning a language

The way the Biden administration is throwing around money, I wonder if they’d pay for my schooling to learn to speak Spanish. Looks like I’m going to need it.

What about them?

According to the editor, the Biden administration awarded an $86-million contract to provide shelter for migrants in motel rooms. What about our veterans and our own homeless people?

Tone it down

Do you remember the song “Be True to Your School” by the Beach Boys? Why must our hometown newspaper overwhelmingly promote a rival university’s success in sports over our own university? Must they go so far as to rub our noses in the other team’s success? Tone it down a little.

Editor’s note: To quote another Beach Boys song, “Wouldn’t it be nice” for us to cover a similar run by Western in the future? The reality is we cover both university sports programs, but Northwest was the only basketball team from our area playing last weekend.

So tiresome

To all you sore losers on It’s your call and Facebook, I bet you have a lot of former friends and family members who are tired of your negative attitude. Think about it.

Stop the blame

Does Biden think the American people are stupid enough to believe him blaming Trump for the surge at the border? That’s not Trump’s fault, it’s Biden’s fault. Trump had the border secured and was building a wall, but then Biden came in and stopped that and said, “Come on in!” Stop blaming Trump when you’re to blame, Biden. You did this, now do something about it.