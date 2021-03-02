Greedy politicians

Just a suggestion to our newly elected Washington politicians: Go ahead and satisfy your greed and need for wealth. Take a million and put it someplace safe. Then spend your efforts and honor your oath by working to improve our country. Then, when the lobbyists aren’t paying for your meals and vacations and everything else, you can live comfortably on your hidden millions. Why take more money than you or your family can possibly spend? Let us use it for things that could make our country great.

No apologies

All my life I have treated people the way I want to be treated — with respect, regardless of race or religion. But I will not apologize for being white.

Be honest

To “A disgrace:” If you don’t like Josh Hawley, make an honest statement. Don’t bring in Missouri Vietnam service. It had nothing to do with your comment, and you probably never served one day in the military.

A royal mess

If Prince Harry and Meghan don’t want to be royalty anymore, why won’t Harry drop “Prince” from his name? Who gives a hoot how these money-hungry, greedy, useless people live? You are wasting your time. They are moochers with nothing to offer.

Revenue question

All this about the American Family property out there, nowhere have I seen or read about how much taxes they pay and what the lost revenue will be to the city and county. How’s that going to be made up? Schools don’t pay taxes. Just curious.

Look it up

All these calls about Josh Hawley not doing his job. Actually, he is doing his job. He’s doing exactly what the people who voted for him expect him to do. If you’d look up some facts, maybe you’d realize that.

Other priorities

This $1.9 trillion bill that they passed, they’re saying “Oh, it’s all for COVID relief!” No, it’s not. About 9% is for COVID relief, and the rest is Democrats’ wish lists to bail out the Democrat states that haven’t taken care of what they should have. It’s got all kinds of things in it that has nothing to do with COVID.

Not so nice

If you look up “nasty” in the dictionary, you’ll find a picture of Dick Polman.