Worried about it

I see the city will be spending thousands of dollars on Lucas Park and other park renovations. I wonder how long it will take for vandalism to destroy everything they’ve invested.

Power grab

I was wondering why the federal government wants to take state voting rights away from them. I thought voting was a state issue, not a federal issue? Sure sounds like a power grab by the Democrats.

Clean it up

To the person complaining so much about the trash on I-29, why don’t you and some of your friends volunteer with the highway department to help clean some of it up yourselves?

Not illegal

They keep using the term “illegal immigrants” in It’s your call. These are not illegal immigrants, they are refugees, and they are covered under international and U.S. law. They have certain status and rights. So let’s be clear: These are not illegal immigrants.

Georgia’s law

I am encouraged by the fact that the Georgia legislature passed meaningful election reform. The left keeps saying that ensuring very vote is legitimate is “voter suppression.” I say the vote is too precious to not make sure that each one cast is legitimate.

Real concern

Republicans are all gung-ho about false claims of voter fraud, but aren’t concerned about mass shootings that are real.

Punish the innocent

It’s no secret that I look down on corporal punishment. That is when everyone is punished for the acts of the few. They do that in third-world countries — Korea, China, Russia. Now the Democrats want to do it to us here. We have millions upon millions of responsible gun owners but they want to punish them because of a madman who had hate in his heart. You cannot regulate hate, and you are not going to change it by punishing innocent people.

Editor’s note: Just a point of clarification, corporal punishment is a physical punishment, such as spanking or flogging. What you referenced would be known as collective punishment.

Prefer a mask

I certainly hope that these people who are choosing not to wear a mask can financially support the businesses that no longer require them, because I will stop patronizing businesses that no longer require a mask and have stopped cleaning and distancing. Since I have a family member with cancer and can be infected by these people, who don’t understand how the virus is spread. Come on, St. Joe, be smart!