Not so funny

On the new schools issue: Is that going to cut down on the number of teams and sports for the schools? Will there be as many cheerleaders? Why do we have so many principals and assistant principals, and why do teachers need an assistant? I never saw that when I was in school. I think it’s one big, bad joke.

Editor’s note: If there are fewer schools, then it would follow that there may be fewer sports teams.

Big and scary

You people haven’t learned yet, a government big enough to give you everything you want is also big enough to take everything away from you.

Road to Damascus

It seems odd how Republicans are suddenly concerned about the inhumane treatment at the border. It really tells you all you need to know.

Not so fast

I see our local council and mayor seem to think they know more than the CDC as far as the mask mandate. Regardless of what people think, it is a bad thing to get rid of it too soon.

Tragic response

Make no mistake, the mass shooting in Boulder was a tragedy. But the current administration just waits for tragedies. They never let a tragedy go to waste. Already they are screaming to take all the guns away. Punish everyone for the actions of a few — that’s all our government knows.

Lots of zeroes

After a Democrat bill passed costing $1.9 trillion and now a new bill costing $3 trillion, it is clear to see that the socialist Democrats want to bankrupt America.

Fix it

To “Trash on the road:” You have it in your power to fix this problem by voting “yes” on a gasoline tax. This will give MoDOT the funds needed to do that.

Keep masks

It is a mistake to take away the mask mandate. We are not ready, the pandemic is still here, and a 5-4 vote indicates you do not have the full majority of people in favor.

Friendly fire

The Eric Greitens rehabilitation tour continues. My question is how much collateral damage will there be this time, and how much of it will be fellow Republican candidates that he takes down with him?