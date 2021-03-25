No humanity

Let’s look at Joe Biden and the Democrats’ priorities: Spend $95 million on hotel rooms for illegal immigrants. Let thousands and thousands of illegal immigrants into the U.S. without being tested for COVID, without wearing masks, while Americans are in lockdown and children are sleeping on top of each other at the border. “Humanitarian Democrats?” There is no such thing.

Editor’s note: Just a point of clarification, the Biden administration awarded an $86 million contract to provide shelter for migrants in hotel rooms.

Listen to science

This mask mandate has to continue. The pandemic is not over yet. Listen to the scientists and not your ignorant constituents, please!

Right to sickness

I just read where Gary Roach said in response to lifting the mask mandate, “We gave back their constitutional rights.” I did not know we had a constitutional right to spread disease and infection. Then he said, “I’m sure we all have common sense.” Has he not seen the partiers in Florida?

A lone ranger

As far as wearing a mask goes, I don’t care about a mandate. I’m going to wear mine until this thing is over — for years if need be. Nobody is going to tell me not to wear mine.

Protect the public

I think it’s interesting that Biden calls for more gun control or a gun ban when he’s allowing illegal immigrants to cross our borders. Not only is he letting them over here, he’s buying hotel rooms and giving them basically anything they want. If he’s really serious about protecting the American public, maybe he should start at the southern border.

Traffic nightmare

I was wondering how many school board members have actually been to the Spring Garden area before and after school. It used to be just seventh and eighth grade, and traffic was terrible then. Then they added sixth grade. Now they want it to be a grade school, kindergarten through fifth?

Tragic agenda

It’s a shame how Biden and the Democrats always use tragedies to get their own agendas done. It’s amazing how they could not care less about anyone.

More traffic

School board, if you are truly thinking about the high school students, you might want to ask yourself about the safety issue of the traffic at the American Family building, with the high school students, college students, and Altec employees.