Someone’s crying

I hope all you Democrats are happy. You can all join hands and sing “Kumbaya” while the dishonest media tries to give Biden glory for what President Trump has done for us and blame Trump for the mistakes Biden and his team are now making. Better buckle up, because you will reap what you have sown.

Impressed

After reading the letter by John Byrne last week, I was very impressed by the way Byrne analyzed our present school district. He has more reasoning ability, common sense, and an ability to solve our high school issue than our superintendent, his assistants and the school board combined.

Room at the inn

Did you know Biden spent $86 million for hotel rooms for illegal aliens? Every day it seems like things get crazier and crazier.

Yes and no

Rick Gilmore made an interesting point in that many of the most vulnerable financially will qualify for a property tax credit if they vote “yes” on the school district bond issue. What he failed to mention is that those vulnerable voters already qualify for that discount, and they will if they vote “no” also.

Hidden cost?

Someone needs to look into how much it’s going to cost to keep up the 92-acre American Family building and acreage, and what did American Family pay in taxes on that building last year.

Editor’s note: The News-Press on March 4 reported that American Family Insurance paid about $129,000 in taxes to the district in 2020. According the to district’s 2019 financial statements, American Family was the seventh-largest taxpayer in the district, based on assessed valuation.

Staying safe

Congratulations to the mayor and City Council for listening to people instead of doctors and taking away the mask mandate. I and my family will still be wearing our masks because COVID is not gone and the variants are coming in fast. You all do what you want, but we will be staying safe.

Close quarters

If the bond issue fails, will the school board of SJSD please explain the logic of keeping Central and Lafayette open when the two schools are only two miles apart?