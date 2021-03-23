Not so nice

I get so tired of hearing everyone say “It’s so nice to have a president that has a heart.” How is letting unaccompanied minors come into this country having a heart? You are making them vulnerable to human trafficking. This is not having a heart; it is just being stupid.

Tired of dumping

Up on 12th Street, just about three or four blocks north of Grand Avenue, the city had their crews out to clean up all the garbage in that area the other day. Now somebody has dumped a bunch of televisions out there, and I’ll tell you something: I live real close by and I have a camera. I might just give it to the police. We’re tired of you dumping stuff out here.

Take responsibility

We’ve all heard the liberal media carry water for the Democrats, but this lie that somehow the border crisis is Donald Trump’s fault. One day the American people are going to get sick and tired of blaming the Republicans every time the Democrats cause a crisis.

Lies, lies

So people were calling out Trump on his lies without saying what they were. With Biden, you can quote his lies. And his HH Secretary lied. “The border is closed”? No. “We’re securing the border”? No. They are allowing anyone and everyone to come in. This is atrocious.

Doing the job

I want to commend the city of St. Joe for fixing that corner at Woodbine and Gene Field. There were so many weeds, you couldn’t see cars coming. They cut and cleaned all that and it looks like a new area. I just want to thank the people who did that.

Don’t agree

I don’t agree with the Ping Poll, that Biden makes good material for comedians. There is really nothing funny about this pathetic socialist puppet.

Editor’s note: You can vote “no” on the poll, if you wish.

What’s wrong?

What’s wrong with requiring an ID to vote? Unless you are trying to vote when you’re not the person you say you are. What’s wrong with requiring people to show up in person to vote? Unless you’re trying to vote for someone other than yourself. There is nothing wrong with these requirements. They prevent fraud.