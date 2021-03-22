Trash on the road

What is going on with I-29? There is so much trash through St. Joseph all the way to Kansas City. It’s unbelievable. There’s sacks of garbage everywhere, tires everywhere, the front ends of cars. What are our tax dollars going to if not to clean that up?

Age progression

I’m wondering if they could make an age-progression picture of Ashley Martinez and put it in the paper so the public can be watching and looking for her as well.

Makes no sense

In response to the person who asked if anyone else feels like developing the riverfront is kind of dumb, yes. A lot of us feel that way. And we can’t understand why the city keeps dumping money in that area.

Curiosity

I’m really curious about the $100 million-plus bond we’re going to be voting on soon. Where did that figure come from? How much of it is real? Did we pay an expert to come up with this figure, and how much did we pay them? Can we have some more information on the origin of this idea?

Editor’s note: The district has worked with its financial advisor, L.J. Hart and Company, along with architecture firm DLR Group of Overland Park and construction manager McCownGordon. The final decision to put the issue on the ballot was up to the Board of Education.

Light the way

Thank heavens the school board and city officials don’t have control of our electrical grid. They’re so fouled up we’d probably be back to using candles or kerosene lamps again.

Easy for media

During the Reagan years, it was “trust but verify.” Then Trump came along and it was “truth but vilify.” Now we got Uncle Joe and apple pie. The media’s got it easy now.

Just you wait

Sometimes I think the people running around trying to destroy the past just don’t have the patience to wait for the future to try to destroy it.

More and more

A community college, huh? St. Joe needs a lot of things.

Follow the money

Chuck Schumer is begging JetBlue not to leave New York and go to Florida. Are the Democrats blind? Can they not see what high taxes do to businesses in those states? They leave.

Enemies file

Boy, what a great job President Biden is doing. Putin is openly ridiculing Biden for being a doddering old man, and China is laughing in our faces. Yeah, you Democrats sure picked a good one this time.