On your own

I’m 82 years old. Why do I have to pay a school tax? I don’t have any kids in school. If you have five kids, you should pay more than somebody who only has two.

Start now

Joe Biden has failed to protect our southern border. To me, that is a high crime and treason. He should be impeached. Start the proceedings now.

Taxing time

I hope all you Biden supporters are happy with what he’s doing to your country. Before long, you’re not going to have any jobs because he’s going to raise the corporate tax and all those companies that came back to the U.S. will return to China.

It’s real

That lady on The View is nuts. If she thinks Antifa doesn’t exist, she better take a look at what’s going on in Oregon.

One after another

How can the city expect a bond to pass on Krug Park on top of the school bond when people cannot feed themselves, pay their mortgage, pay their utilities with the loss of jobs?

No pity

I pray for the poor every night, and those who would like a better life. But the question I have is if they are not willing to stay in their own country and fight to make their government better, what are they going to do if things go downhill in America? Run to Canada? That doesn’t show me the fortitude to stand your ground. So I have a hard time having any pity on the 100,000 who showed up in one month on the border.

Gasoline prices

Just a big thank you to all the Democrats, since part of my fixed income is now coming out of my pocket to pay for gasoline.

Three for one

I think if Cuomo needs to go so does Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh. That would be fair.

Do as he says

In January of this year, former President Trump and his wife both got vaccinated against COVID-19. They told you people they didn’t do it. They are lying to you. This will cause some of you to die. You ought to know this.

Editor’s note: Last month, Trump urged people to get vaccinated. It was part of his speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference. He repeated that suggestion on Tuesday.

Think about it

People, please think before you vote on the upcoming tax issues. As a landlord, I will have to raise the rent to cover the additional costs.