Teacher pay first

John Reese’s article in the Weekender was spot on. If St. Joseph can’t afford to pay teachers what they make in Kansas City and its many suburbs, then how can we even consider building a new high school? Yes, all three high schools need new HVAC systems. No one is arguing that. Mr. Reese and many others have made the strong point that a great teacher could get results in a 300-year-old building. The SJSD has once again shown their lack of common sense when it comes to our hard-earned tax money.

Senator snapshot

That Josh Hawley will say anything just to get his picture in the paper.

What we want

I made that sign and I was out on the Belt Highway for a couple of hours, holding up that “‘vote no on that school bond,” because we want to talk to the school board and let them know what we want, not what they’re going to give us. We’re paying the money, we want what we want.

Traffic on the Belt

Last week’s deadly auto accident on the Belt Highway needs to serve as a long overdue call to the taxpaying citizens of this community, that it’s time to make our voices heard publicly about what we think of how traffic on the Belt has been managed for the past several years. I’m calling on everyone reading this to call into this forum, write a letter to the editor, use social media and contact state representatives to voice your feelings about traffic and traffic management on the Belt Highway.

Sad convention

In regard to the CPAC Convention, it’s pathetic. These people have no life. What a sad way to live.

Losing hand

I don’t know why we’re even having these discussions about a new school. I thought all the scratch-off tickets, the Powerball and gambling boats in the state were supposed to provide an unlimited source of income for the school districts? So why are we talking about raising taxes? We should have money falling out of the sky to build new schools and take care of the old ones.

Who’s that?

It’s pretty sad that we have a president who can’t even remember the names of the senators and representatives he was meeting with in Texas.