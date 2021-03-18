Show time

On the plans for the high school and the American Family building: where’s the auditorium? I don’t see any building being built for that and you need at least two stories for seating and lighting and things like that. Where’s an auditorium for the children to have their plays and music concerts? Can the school board address that?

Editor’s note: The school district officials have said they will save money buying an existing building, rather then building from scratch, but would have to add certain features that are not part of the current American Family structure.

Eye of beholder

This new school they showed on TV, I hate to tell these dumb people, but that doesn’t look like a school. Leave the schools we have alone. If they’re good enough for grade schools and middle schools, it’s good enough for high schools.

Inside job

I’m calling about this coronavirus. I don’t think there’s that much of it going around really. The government just wants to keep us inside. This is communism. It is a dictatorship. The government is telling us what to do.

So President Biden just doesn’t understand why some of us would opt out on taking the vaccine. He says, “Well I don’t understand the macho thing.” I got news for you, Biden. Some of us do it on religious grounds. The good Lord will decide when and how and why I leave this earth, not the Biden administration.

Call the Guard

The reason the people in Washington want to get rid of individual police departments is so they can send the National Guard out instead. That way the government will be in control of our towns and cities.

Where’ the marketing?

Generally, I think I may favor the upcoming school bond issue, but I think the district is making a big mistake by not actively marketing the plan. There’s been so many proposals over the last several months, I doubt anyone is thoroughly familiar with the overall proposal. I’m not certain that I am. A large, full-page graphic in the newspaper and letters mailed directly to community members displaying the complete plan, showing the proposed use of every school building in the district, would go a long way toward building support. People will not give an affirmative answer amidst uncertainty and a lack of clarity.

Editor’s note: Some of the information you seek can be found at www.sjsd.k12.mo.us/.