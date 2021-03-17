History books

Great work by Brandon Zenner in Tuesday’s Sports section. If Benton students are going to be sent to the Central building, moments like what happened last Saturday will never happen again.

North and south

As a graduated of Central, I had to laugh at the caller who said to close Central and send half the students to Lafayette and half to Benton. But then I had second thoughts. Central is a huge building and upkeep must be a tremendous yearly cost. Also, our gym at Central is the worst place to watch a basketball game. Nearly 60% of the seating is behind the west backboard and basket. So, yes, that caller is right. This solution makes perfect sense, if we can only have two high schools.

Running a tab

Biden thinks his COVID bill is so great. Now he’s saying there’s going to be a massive tax hike to pay for his plans, including over $2 trillion for infrastructure. Our great-great-grandkids are going to be paying for this guy.

Blue bailout

I would like to know why the taxpayers of Missouri have to pay for bailing out New York state and also San Francisco’s budget deficit and debt. That really doesn’t make any sense to me. But that’s what our glorious Congress just did.

Pay your share

They’re wanting to put a tax hike on the wealthy, but is that going to include the senators and the congressmen, the president and the vice president? All government officials need to pay their fair share also, Mr. Biden.

Explicit lyrics

So Mr. Potatohead, Dr. Seuss, Dumbo, and the Swiss Family Robinson are all bad, but the obscene, woman-demeaning song and performance of WAP by Cardi B is good?

Sleazy awards

The radical Dems said that Pepe Le Pew, Dumbo, Peter Pan and some other wonderful, classis cartoons are racist. What kind of drugs are they taking? And then they said the Grammy Awards were wonderful, but the only word I have for it is “sleazy.”