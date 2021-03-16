Masks and parades

I was watching the news and they were talking about the St. Patrick’s Day parade we had here in town. I mean, is this what it’s come to? I think we still need to be a little precautious about this. We’re not out of the jungle yet.

Checks for all

Isn’t it nice to know that with the pandemic relief checks of $1,400 going out, the illegal immigrants will be able to collect those as well? Way to go, Biden.

Editor’s note: The text of the new law says that, to get checks, a person needs a valid Social Security number and can’t be a “nonresident alien.” The IRS explains on its website that undocumented immigrants qualify as resident aliens for tax purposes if they spend enough days physically present in the U.S. That means some, but not all noncitizens will get a check.

We try

One thing I am reminded of whenever I read comments in It’s your call is apparently you can’t fix stupid.

Bring it back

I see we’re having a new festival in August that just happens to be on the same date Trails West! used to be. It looks like a poor man’s ripoff of Trails West!. No entertainment, no nothing. They eliminated all the expensive stuff. They eliminated all the major draws, too. Couldn’t you come up with something else? Why not just bring back Trails West!?

Planting a seed

I read the article on vandalism, and yes it’s a terrible thing, but where on earth would these kids get the idea to vandalize things? Oh, right. Let’s deface and mar anything we see as “offensive” and then show it on television. Gee, where would these kids get that idea.

Out of control

This racism thing has gotten so ridiculous, I’m afraid to let people know I don’t like black jelly beans. You gotta be careful now.

Legal citizens

Republicans don’t want to make it harder to vote; they want to make sure only legal citizens are voting.

You own it now

Nancy Pelosi says the border crisis is because of Trump, that he left a “broken system.” No. The Democrats created the broken system a long time ago when they told Ronald Reagan they would fix it if he agreed to amnesty for certain illegals. They lied. They are not interested in fixing it.