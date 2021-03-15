In a hurry

Did you see now that the Portland mayor wants more money to fund the police after they defund the police? I’m not sure what’s going on in this country, but I know we’re going downhill fast.

Vote it down

This is for all the people of St. Joe. I hope you all get out and vote for the school board and on this bond thing that’s coming up. We could come together and we could vote this thing down. We need to vote this thing down.

The way out

Joe, the first night you spoke to the nation, you asked for my help, help from the American people. Gladly — let me show you the door.

Two goals

This virus accomplished two major goals for the Democrats. One, it gave them the presidency. And two, it gave them more control over people’s lives. And don’t think they don’t know it.

Buy a meal

If you’re driving on the Belt and you see someone with a sign asking for money... take them out to dinner, buy them a meal and after that take them to the unemployment office and drop them off. If they can stand out in the sun for all that time, they can work.

Consequences

A review of the circuit court records reveals, with one exception, an overwhelming use of short jail and suspended sentences along with waived court fees. The lack of consequences is why we have so many repeat offenders.

Judgement calls

When it comes to accusations, I get really tired of hearing the phrase “witnesses say.” Have you never heard a witness lie? What is it with you people who make judgement calls on ambiguous statements without a shred of evidence?

Against the pork

The Republicans were not against the COVID bill to help people with their problems; they were against all the pork in it. And if you look at it, you will see tons and tons of money being used for personal pork projects. That is what the Republicans were against.

Waves of humanity

Biden has allowed an invasion of our country by illegal immigrants at the border. He is neglecting the security of our country and he is condoning what is happening there.