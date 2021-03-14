Second in command

To educate the person about Vice President Harris making calls to other world leaders, think back to when you were in school. You had a principal and a vice principal. The vice was also called the assistant principal. Harris acts as the assistant to the president, and as president of the Senate.

Another option

I have a third option for the school district. Why don’t they close Central, split those students up, and send them to Benton and Lafayette? That makes a lot of sense.

Possible reason

I think you misinterpreted the comment about the deaths in the paper. On some days there are only two or three obituaries and on others there are two or three pages. I think that is due to the fact that there is no longer a Wednesday paper, so more are printed on Thursday and it looks like a lot of deaths.

Editor’s notes: Wednesday obituaries are in our e-edition that day.

We need cops

When you are dealing with a suspect who may be dangerous, you never let his hands get out of your sight. Now, you can keep this up, and prosecute every cop in this country — and then they’ll quit working. And what will we have then?

Represent voters

State lawmakers miss the point. Constitutional amendments pass because lawmakers fail to address issues the voters want. The answer for lawmakers is to represent issues the voters want and not to make it harder for voters to bring issues they care about to reality.

Makes no sense

On NBC, they were talking about all the jobs lost. Well, here in St. Joe, there are employers who are desperate to find people to work but no one will apply. Do you know why? Because they make more money being on unemployment than they would if they were working. Does that make sense? I don’t think so.

Not a plan

If the Republican plan for winning future elections is to make it harder for people to vote, that is no plan at all. That is voter suppression.

Just wait

Republicans didn’t need to fight the election results in 2020. They just need to sit back, let the Democrats overreach and then enjoy the results in 2022 and 2024.