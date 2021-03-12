The dance

Our politicians like to tell us the devil’s in the details. The problem with that is, the more they dance with the devil, the more they enjoy the tune.

Trial tensions

I was reading about the trial for the police officer in the George Floyd case, and I just wonder how many cities will be burnt and how many people will be hurt or killed no matter which way the trial goes. It will just give them a new excuse.

Who’s in charge?

I saw that they will not let Biden hold a press conference. I think it’s because they know he is a weak leader and he isn’t capable of holding a press conference. He can’t answer questions. He said the other day he would take questions, but they shut him off. Who’s running our country? It surely isn’t Biden. Is it Bernie Sanders and the other socialist leaders? If that’s who’s in charge, our country has gone to hell in a handbasket.

War zone

In Tuesday’s paper, on the Chauvin trial, the organizers’ spokesman said at the courthouse, “Look what they’ve done to our beautiful downtown. They’ve turned it into a warzone” because of the razor wire fence around the courthouse. Excuse me if I’m wrong, but I think the BLM protestors and Antifa turned the city streets into a warzone, or there wouldn’t be razor wire around the courthouse.

Supply and demand

Do you wanna know why gas prices are going up? You ever heard of Russia? Or Saudi Arabia? They cut production, which means we’re not importing as much.

Editor’s note: As a point of clarification, Saudi Arabia has extended a voluntary, one million-barrel-a-day production cut into April. Russia, a non-OPEC member, will increase its production by 130,000 barrels a day.

Listen up

Neither the City Council nor the school board seem to be listening to the people. The people do not want Krug Park turned into some for-profit business, and the people want three high schools. The new maps show that some students will have to bus as much as 10 miles across town to get to school. Wake up, people, and vote for people who will listen to you.

Editor’s note: The elections of April and August will provide a strong indication of public sentiment.