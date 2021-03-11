Rats and all

It’s funny how people always say, “Avoid that like the plague.” And then the plague shows up, and millions of people do very little to avoid it.

Bills mount

Biden now wants a massive infrastructure program costing several trillion dollars over the next four years. I thought that’s what the gasoline taxes were for? To pay for highways and bridges and stuff. Now here go, our taxes through the roof again. Hope you Dems are happy about electing that idiot.

Off topic

Oprah, Harry and Meghan all got what they wanted: Attention and money. Spending time on this topic shows our intelligence — or lack of it.

On the phone

I’m trying to understand the role of the vice president. She’s making calls to other world leaders rather than the president. I didn’t know that was something under her control.

Paid time off

It says “labor shortage affecting park system.” Well, they’re all off drawing a huge amount of unemployment, and they will stay there until it ends in September. Then they have to find a job. There’s a lot more jobs in St. Joe, but nobody wants them because they’re getting paid unemployment.

The right track

Regarding the mask mandate, we can see the mask and social distancing mandate has helped keep our numbers down, including the flu. We do not have herd immunity yet. Let’s not be like some other states and cities where they ended mandates and now their numbers are going up again. It appears we’re on the right track, so why put us in jeopardy again?

Final chapter

I’d like to know where the News-Press comes up with all these deaths. One day there might be one or two deaths, and another day there might be two and half pages. I think something’s going on and the people need to know. They’re either holding back numbers or going and adding them from somewhere else to say all these people died of coronavirus. The whole thing is just a gimmick.

Editor’s note: The graphic on our Midland page shows the number of COVID-19 deaths in our community. The information comes from the Missouri Department of Health. The obituary page provides the names of people in our community who die, but it is not limited to COVID deaths. That information comes from funeral homes.