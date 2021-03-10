Leftovers

In regard to redrawing the district, they’ve got Benton kids going to Central. Why can’t they go to the new school? The South Side kids always get the leftovers and the dregs.

Border crisis

I hope all you Democrats are proud of yourselves for voting for this knucklehead we have in the White House. Trump had the southern border under control and national security was much improved. At this point, Biden has all these unaccompanied minors crossing the border and guess who’s next? All their parents will cross over, too. Oh, but thank God we have a gender counsel now.

Source of money

Where is the $275,000 being spent by the City Council for the feasibility analysis for the amphitheater coming from? St. Joe people would probably like to know.

Editor’s note: It comes from the city’s capital projects fund.

All ears

Ok, the school board published the boundaries and divided the town north and south. Maybe they are listening.

Examples

If we cancel all of the movies, cartoons, sports and other media that may be “offensive,” how are we going to teach our children what “offensive” is? There will be no model for comparison.

Something to do

If President Joe Biden would have an actual press conference, then perhaps the nation’s so-called newspaper of record wouldn’t have as much time to scour cartoons for offensive material.

Just a draft

With regard to the school district unveiling a draft for the school boundaries, this is still just a draft. I wonder what the final decision will be, and will it be made before the people are asked to vote. Or are they going to wait until after the fact?

Add it up

Before I vote for anything for the St. Joe school district, I’d like to see the students get a better education. I’d like them to be able to do math in their head, figure out percentages and such. When you work with them and you say “This is 15% off,” they can’t figure that out without a computer. They can’t do any of this stuff on their own. Instead of new buildings, we need teachers that are going to give them an education. The district needs to prove it to me before I give them any more money.