Where’s Hawley?

I saw the newspaper printed the names of the representatives that voted “no” on the stimulus package for the American people, but I didn’t see Josh Hawley’s name. Can you explain that further?

Editor’s note: That editor’s note was in response to a question called in during the middle of the week after the House vote on the COVID relief bill. The Senate vote came on Saturday, the day after the call-in item was published online. In case you’re wondering, Hawley voted no, as did all Senate Republicans.

Living good

In response to “Question of money:” It’s not just in St. Joe, it’s Northwest Missouri. Thank God I work for FedEx out of Kansas City, Kansas, where I make a tremendous amount of money. I put in long hours but I live good.

Playing God

I can’t stop thinking about the ferret they cloned. You know, no matter how unethical it is, no matter how wrong it is to play God, it won’t be long before they start experimenting with cloning people.

Burning question

I notice as I drive around town all kinds of people are burning trash, every week, all year round. I thought there was a burn ordinance? How come they aren’t ticketing and fining them?

Fries with that?

As fast as they’re pushing this vaccine out, I’m waiting for McDonald’s to start doing it.

Take it back

I feel so sorry for these migrants trying to get to the United States and a better life. I’ve often wondered, why don’t they just take it back? Take their country back by force? Then they can have the life they want in their home country.

In the swamp

With over 100,000 illegals entering our country in February alone, it should take no time at all to replace all the union and other high-paying jobs with low-paying, welfare-loaded jobs like the other socialist countries do. The swamp will get deeper, and the politicians will get rich quicker.

On second thought

You will all miss Roy Blunt if Eric Greitens becomes U.S. senator for Missouri. It’s sort of like when Democrats decided they liked George W. Bush after they got Donald Trump.