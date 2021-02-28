Ramping up

Why are the Senate Republicans ramping up the lies and disinformation on the Jan. 6 attacks on our Capitol? Sen. Josh Hawley is not representing our state with honesty.

A disgrace

I am a very proud Missourian with Vietnam service. Josh Hawley, you are a disgrace to my state. He needs to resign immediately. This is a sad situation our state and nation is in.

Not so helpful

Here’s a good laugh for you. The VA called and offered a shot so I wouldn’t get COVID and die. At the same time, they’re going to take away all my pain meds so I can live a miserable life.

Inspections are needed

Now we have airplanes spewing their parts on peoples’ yards. Only few days ago, we were informed that groups were pressuring the White House not to have such stringent inspections of airplanes.

Censor them

The House Democrats are calling for Newsmax to be censored. If anyone needs to be censored, it’s the Democrat Party. Them’s the ones that need to be censored.

East, South, North

If you look at it geographically, it makes sense to have a high school on the far east side of town. It also makes sense to have one in the North End and the South End. What doesn’t make sense is leaving Central. Central is the one that should be closed.

Time machine

You really have to act fast to join the class-action suit against Trump, demanding the last four years back.

Magnet for success

If the St. Joseph School District really wants this new American Family school, why doesn’t it open it as a 7th through 12th magnet school for the top students from the entire district? Save all the high schools but make them 7th through 12th. They would still have their same blue, green and red identities. This could keep all the sports programming intact. The entire advanced programming could be at the magnet school.

It adds up

The wind mills on my Republican-voting farm are rated at 2.2 megawatts per hour. That’s 2,200 kilowatts per hour. At 16 cents a kilowatt, times 24 hours, that is $8,448 of electricity a day, from one windmill. The county has 200 windmills. This is not hot air like the antis put out. It’s good, clean electricity.