Reveal your sources

Maggie Haberman, the “hate Trump” columnist for the New York Times, has anonymous sources telling her that “Trump is telling people close to him that he will be reinstated as president in August.” A few days ago, I had anonymous sources tell me that all Democrats are also members of the Marxist/Communist party. When Haberman reveals her sources, I will reveal mine. Fair enough?

The right thing

“Bribes for shots:” In my world, a bribe is what you pay for somebody to do something that is wrong, and a reward is what somebody gets when they’re doing the right thing. I think these people are being rewarded for doing the right thing.

Brotherly love

A little girl asked her brother what “love” was. The boy replied, “Love is when you steal my chocolate from my lunchbox every day and I still hide them in the same place.”

Rate in question

Based on the number of people wearing masks, Buchanan County and St. Joe must be at least a 90% vaccination rate but I keep hearing that it’s like 24, so there must be some confusion about what vaccinated is.

Editor’s note: About 20% of Buchanan County’s population has had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Your own plant

“Last stack standing”: Look at Fort Knox. Fort Knox found out they had a natural gas pipeline running underneath the military installation and they built their own power plant. Maybe these industries should build their own power plants and power it off of natural gas.

Danger zone

A federal judge in California said do away with the ban on assault rifles because they’re no more dangerous than a Swiss army knife. Well, if I got a guy standing 30 feet away from me and he’s got a Swiss army knife and I got an assault rifle, guess who’s gonna die? It won’t be the guy with the assault rifle, I guarantee you.