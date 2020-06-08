Where was it?

I fear that I am going blind. On June 2, we had an election and a vote for a “slush fund.” I can’t find in the paper anything about the results of these votes. I would have thought it would hit the front page on June 3, but here we are on June 5 and still nothing. Could we have the answer please?

Editor’s note: There were stories on election results on Page A1 of the Wednesday, June 3, News-Press that was delivered online. Human beings

Until we as a world can look at a person and see that they are another human being and not just African American, or Latino, or Asian, this world will never change. All lives matter, not just black lives. Not policing

You’re absolutely right. Looting is not protesting. But then again, murder is not policing. A 75-year-old man was shoved to the ground, cracked his head open on the pavement in Buffalo, New York, while the police walked past him after they caused the injury.

Pick a side

I’m old enough to remember when everyone complained about people being politically correct. I will take politically correct over politically corrupt any day.

God is our strength

The Bible says, “Judge not and you shall not be judged.” I think President Donald Trump was trying to remind us that God is our nation’s strength, and at this critical time in our nation, we need to pray.

Useful crisis

The leaders in the Democratic Party are so bent on destroying Trump and his appearance in public that they’re happy with these riots. They’re loving this, just as much as they loved COVID-19. Anything to make Trump look bad. As the Democrats say, “Never let a crisis go to waste!”

That was then

The liberal media is going on about Trump dividing this nation, but I remember former President Barack Obama turning blacks against whites and the media was silent. They had no problem with that.

Check the facts

Everyone needs to stop this rioting. The burning is arson; the theft is stealing and larceny; and everyone needs to check their facts. There were 48 police officers killed in the line of duty last year, there were eight unarmed black men murdered last year, and there were 17 white men murdered last year. Check your facts, people, and stop the nonsense.

Nobody gives in

Watching the Senate hearings, as an American I am just appalled. The right is so far to the right, the left is so far to the left. Nobody’s in the middle, nobody compromises, nobody gives in.

Start your mowers

Do the state and the city only cut grass but once a year? Interstates 29 and 229 are terrible. You can’t hardly see the traffic on the other side of the highway, and you can’t see a deer either. Why can’t we clean this town up?