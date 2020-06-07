Not so peaceful

They’re not protesting peacefully. They are burning cars and vehicles. They are destroying private property. That’s illegal, too. Is it all right for them to do that? They’re protesting, they say for George Floyd, but here they are stealing and looting. I wish you would put this in the paper. Everyone has their opinion.

One and only

Is there anybody that’s been worse than President Donald Trump in the White House? Is there anybody in the White House who has been a hypocrite more than he is? Print it! You’ve got my permission.

Not so civil

The Ping Poll asks if riots shake my faith in civil society. We don’t have a civil society. If we did, the cops wouldn’t have killed a black man so casually for all the world to see.

We want to know

I think most taxpayers would appreciate it if the St. Joseph News-Press would post all the St. Joseph School District administrators making $90,000 a year or more, and an organizational chart reporting who reports to whom. Is it possible some of these administrative positions can be consolidated to save some money for the lowest-paid teachers? Thank you.

Selfish society

This is regarding Michael Reagan’s column. I cannot believe in his column, someone he knows told him if you do a certain thing with the COVID-19, you could die, and he said, “I don’t care.” Well, obviously, this man doesn’t care about his family or his friends and people around him if he was to give it to somebody else. That is what’s wrong with a lot of our society today. All they care about is themselves. That’s why you see a lot of people who aren’t wearing masks when they go into stores.

Look in the mirror

You blame the government for everything. Who do you think the government is? It’s we, the people.

COVID risk

Every single person in the streets protesting and rioting, when all of the big cities have a second round of COVID-19, they should all be arrested.

Newton nailed it

Ken Newton’s column in the newspaper is just fabulous. I want to thank him for saying that Christians have an added responsibility to stop racism in its tracks. Thank you.

New message

The liberals have changed their message again. Instead of listening to scientists and stay home, stay safe and destroy our economy, now it’s go out, spread COVID, destroy our economy and our buildings and our businesses. Peace and love is the message I would want to spread, not hate and violence. Whatever happened to the message of stay home and don’t spread the disease?

Chaos and flames

This is a concerted effort, with all this looting and rioting, to try to get Trump to lose the election. They are rioting and looting, to try to prove he is a weak president. You can tell that it’s a concerted effort against the president. This is destruction of property. It is not right. We want to see this country burn, I guess. This is not justice for George Floyd. This is chaos and sickness.