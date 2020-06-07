Not so peaceful
They’re not protesting peacefully. They are burning cars and vehicles. They are destroying private property. That’s illegal, too. Is it all right for them to do that? They’re protesting, they say for George Floyd, but here they are stealing and looting. I wish you would put this in the paper. Everyone has their opinion.
One and only
Is there anybody that’s been worse than President Donald Trump in the White House? Is there anybody in the White House who has been a hypocrite more than he is? Print it! You’ve got my permission.
Not so civil
The Ping Poll asks if riots shake my faith in civil society. We don’t have a civil society. If we did, the cops wouldn’t have killed a black man so casually for all the world to see.
We want to know
I think most taxpayers would appreciate it if the St. Joseph News-Press would post all the St. Joseph School District administrators making $90,000 a year or more, and an organizational chart reporting who reports to whom. Is it possible some of these administrative positions can be consolidated to save some money for the lowest-paid teachers? Thank you.
Selfish society
This is regarding Michael Reagan’s column. I cannot believe in his column, someone he knows told him if you do a certain thing with the COVID-19, you could die, and he said, “I don’t care.” Well, obviously, this man doesn’t care about his family or his friends and people around him if he was to give it to somebody else. That is what’s wrong with a lot of our society today. All they care about is themselves. That’s why you see a lot of people who aren’t wearing masks when they go into stores.
Look in the mirror
You blame the government for everything. Who do you think the government is? It’s we, the people.
COVID risk
Every single person in the streets protesting and rioting, when all of the big cities have a second round of COVID-19, they should all be arrested.
Newton nailed it
Ken Newton’s column in the newspaper is just fabulous. I want to thank him for saying that Christians have an added responsibility to stop racism in its tracks. Thank you.
New message
The liberals have changed their message again. Instead of listening to scientists and stay home, stay safe and destroy our economy, now it’s go out, spread COVID, destroy our economy and our buildings and our businesses. Peace and love is the message I would want to spread, not hate and violence. Whatever happened to the message of stay home and don’t spread the disease?
Chaos and flames
This is a concerted effort, with all this looting and rioting, to try to get Trump to lose the election. They are rioting and looting, to try to prove he is a weak president. You can tell that it’s a concerted effort against the president. This is destruction of property. It is not right. We want to see this country burn, I guess. This is not justice for George Floyd. This is chaos and sickness.
Why did the chicken come back across the road? To pack up for his move out of the White House next January.
CHAOS AND FLAMES: The concerted effort of the rioters and looters is to tarnish the peaceful demonstrators who are not demonstrating against t rump unless you think t rump is the embodiment of racism and hatred. The demonstrators don't need to do anything to keep people from voting for t rump. He is doing a dam fine job of that himself. Conservatives used to hide their heads in the sand to avoid the truth. NOw they doe it out of embarrassment for the tool they have to defend on a daily basis.
NOT SO PEACEFUL: In typical myopic conservative fashion you can only see a small minority of criminals who have hyjacked the demonstrations from a vast maority of peaceful protestors who have a righteous message concerning the need for major choanges in our society. If you didn't hate blacke people so much you would realize the need for the changes the demonstrators are calling fo.
NEW MESSAGE: I guess your fellow Connie's don't mind you showing your ignorance on a public forum. Black LIves Matters is not a liberal organization you fool. It is a collective of people of many races who are fighting for social and racial justice. IT doesn't have a thing to do with an either conservatism or liberalism. But you dummies will never get that inside that bubble with piped in hate noise you all live in. Living in the real world takes acceptance of reality.
