Held for ransom

I just saw on the news where major corporations are asking for help on these ransomware attacks that are going on. They want the government to help more. With Joe Biden in charge? God help us.

Fired up

Joe, you and the far-left socialists need to wake up and smell the coffee. You have lit a fire within the heart of every American that you cannot put out.

Amazing

To all Americans, both Democrat and Republican: Do you wish to live in Nazi Germany? History does repeat itself. Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook recently said they would not censor politicians for what they post. Now he has banned President Trump for two years. Isn’t it amazing that that covers through the next midterm elections?

Wild horses

Joe Biden’s Bureau of Land Management is now slaughtering the wild horses. That shows you what a fine bunch of people they are.

Editor’s note: The BLM is not slaughtering horses. The New York Times reports that a BLM adoption program is being misused, with horses dropped off at slaughter houses after the adopter gets federal money, so the government is subsidizing the slaughter of these horses, according to the report.

Ying and yang

I’m looking at the Weekender edition, and there are two sections — one is called It’s your call and the other is Online comments from readers. In It’s your call, they’re all negative, whiny comments and the online comments are all positive and thoughtful. That’s why I like It’s your call. It suits my attitude better.

Corrupt system

If nothing else, the pandemic has showed us how the most expensive — nay, corrupt — health care system on the planet is so ultimately inefficient. Compared to all the socialized medicine in the rest of the free world. Just look at the numbers; numbers don’t lie.

Virus costs

Former president Trump says China should pay reparations for the virus that they let spread. And I agree with that. But President Biden will never do that, and never push for that, because he owes China for his very existence as president. He would never have been elected without that virus.