Backbone

We are lucky to have a president with a backbone to stand up to the street and the liberals who would destroy our country.

More backbone

I am very proud of Gen. James Mattis and other military leaders finally speaking out against President Donald Trump. Otherwise, soon Trump would be trying for his own KGB agency.

A simple plan

For a long time Missouri Western had a president, two vice presidents, one for academic and one for financial affairs, and two deans, one for liberal arts and science and one for professional studies. Get rid of all the other administrators and you solve your new budget crisis.

Judged by actions

Martin Luther King Jr. said, “I have a dream that children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.” That is exactly how those looters are being judged.

Casualty of riots

It is not surprising that as of Tuesday morning, the News-Press has been too ashamed to print one word about the burning of the United Daughters of the Confederacy National Headquarters in Richmond, Virginia, during the riots.

Opa!

I have a solution. Greece has lifted its lockdown on hotels, golf courses, public swimming pools and all that tourist stuff. So Michael Reagan could move to Greece and do all of that stuff that he wants to do. He’d be happy and we’d be happy. Maybe only Greece would be unhappy.

Fail to support

I am very disappointed in all this rioting going on across the United States. It’s sad that nobody is supporting our police department. Only when there’s trouble do they recognize the cops.

Fanning the flames

Old Trump said he’s an ally of peaceful protests. That’s funny. He’s the one instigating all this chaos in Washington, D.C.

Thankful message

In building this wonderful country that we all call home, there has to be a lot of people of all races and views. I still say with all of our mistakes we still are the greatest country ever. We should thank God and respect it.

First to worst

Trump is the best president this country has ever had, for never telling the truth, corruption and dividing this nation. He calls everything fake news, fires people for telling the truth. This man thinks he is the king and everyone should bow down to him. He will go down as the worst president this country has ever seen.

Can’t handle it

Dr. Anthony Fauci says his meetings with Trump have dramatically decreased. I can tell you why, doctor. He does not want to hear the truth. This truth is, this virus will kill you. Trump can’t stand to her the truth.

How many wreaths?

I think it’s great that these kids on motorcycles and junky cars and fast cars and pickup trucks get a free pass to go as fast as they want on the Belt Highway. How many more wreaths need to be put up for someone getting killed? Please do something about this before another innocent person gets killed.