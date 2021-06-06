Biden’s past

Biden talks about white supremacists being the biggest threat, and the Black massacre in Tulsa, but he should count himself in that group as well. Many people don’t realize that at Waco there was a federally sanctioned massacre of a lot of people, 27 of which were Black. This was under the OK of Clinton, Reno, and Biden, who was chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee. This happened when the government attacked the Branch Davidians. To this day, a lot of people think only white people were killed there but that is not true. Why did Biden suppress this evidence? Why did he cover it up?

Double standards

Sean Hannity uses the phrase “double standards” a little too often for my taste, but today I stumbled on the perfect example of a double standard. Marjorie Taylor Greene lost her committee assignments for some of the outrageous things she said — and that is fair. But if saying outrageous things is enough for someone to lose their committee assignments, shouldn’t Maxine Waters not only not be the head of the Financial Services Committee anymore, shouldn’t she lose her committee assignments for advocating for violence against her political opponents?

In the bunker

I see that Livingston County is experiencing a coronavirus surge now that people have let their guard down. Livingston County’s vaccination rate was 33%. Buchanan County’s rate is only 20%. What am I going to do when the surge arrives here in St. Joseph? I think I’m going to bunker down and wear my mask again.

Crazy idea

I think if (Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-)Cortez had a brain she would be totally dangerous. She’s saying now that the way to stop crime is to stop building jails. She is nuts. Whoever voted for her doesn’t have a brain either. They’re all as stupid as she is.

Bribes for shots

I see they’re doing stupid things again, like bribing people to get the COVID shot when they should have just done it in the first place. What a joke.