Early riser

I am pretty sure President Donald Trump gets up every morning and tries to do what’s best for America and Americans. But the news media and the Democrats do everything to try to bring him down.

Quite a group

Our senators and Senate Majority Leader “Moscow” Mitch McConnell — I think they’re all cowards, and that’s it.

Both sides

The thing that upsets me most about news coverage of the recent racial unrest is we get stories and video of police actions, which may be excessive. We seldom see and hear what the victim did or said. How about covering both sides of the story a little more thoroughly.

No incentive

There are all kinds of job opportunities, but they are getting so much from the government that they won’t take advantage of these opportunities.

The other side

I’ve got a joke for you. Why did the chicken cross the road? To pose for a blasphemous photo op at St. John’s Episcopal Church.

Respect the process

I’ve been watching all this news with protesting and demonstrations going on. I’ve seen the video of the cop with his knee on the neck of the man who passed away. It was wrong, no doubt about it. The Constitution says you are entitled to a fair trial from a jury of your peers. Are we going to throw away the Constitution? I don’t think so.

Just like TV

Any people, especially religious leaders, who think Trump’s stunt proves he is a religious person are fools. It shows quite the opposite. He is not a religious man. He proves this by his actions. He thinks he is a reality star.

Path of destruction

The Democrats tried every unlawful way they could to destroy Donald Trump. They they are destroying our country. They don’t care about the country or the people.

When does it end

I just wondered if those protesters, they go in there and burn and loot and beat up on people, I just wonder why the government doesn’t do something? Do the ordinary people have to close their stores early and get beat up because they have a disagreement? Where is it all going to end?

Tarnished diamond

I called this in last Thursday and haven’t seen it in the paper yet, so let’s try again. These are overpaid babies, these Major-League Baseball players complaining about losing some of their millions they make playing baseball, because of coronavirus. All they think about is themselves and nobody else. If the season should start, people should stay away.

In the bunker

Overwhelming force. I see where your president, Donald Trump, is praising all the officials for a job well done controlling the protesters on these riots. Of course he’s telling you that while he’s hiding underground in a bunker.