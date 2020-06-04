Help businesses

I cannot believe that Joe Biden’s campaign and celebrities have raised $20 million in the last four days to help violent rioters and looters get out of jail. You would be better off using that money to help the businessmen, many of them black businessmen, whose businesses have been destroyed by these looters and rioters.

Test question

I and a lot of other people are wondering what happened to the testing that was supposed to start for the virus. The testing was supposed to be at Triumph Foods and the nursing home. I would appreciate it if your paper would start doing something about it.

Editor’s note: Regarding Triumph Foods, the Department of Health and Senior Services, in partnership with local providers, tested more than 2,300 employees and contract workers at Triumph Foods, beginning in late April. More than 400 tested positive for COVID-19.

There’s been enough movies shown on the Lifetime Channel about this cheerleader stuff. I’m sure somebody could find something better than that. Thank you and have a wonderful day.

The News-Press apparently apologized for a cartoon that I didn’t even see myself. I think they need to apologize for making statements about the number of cases of coronavirus we have in Buchanan County because the press and the media have been wrong, we do not have 700 and some cases. They keep adding on but they never deduct the ones who have been totally cleared of the virus.

Watching the Senate hearings on C-Span, I have discovered Sen. Ted Cruz has a long-lost son whom I’ve never heard about. His name is Sen. Josh Hawley. If ever there were two peas in a pod, it’s those two. I think Josh is campaigning for the presidency.

Title this “PPP costs.” Why are certain dentists in St. Joe charging $25 for certain equipment they should be wearing in the first place. You got dentist offices charging an extra $25 because of the coronavirus, which is a rip-off.

I was calling about the virus. They are wanting everyone to wear a mask. I am wondering why they are letting pools open up. I don’t think that’s a very good idea. Won’t that spread the virus?

Are you noticing the Republicans are saying that Democrats are socialists? How do you get a guy to be a socialist? Let’s see. You get a guy in office, and then you get the Army to back him. That’s how you start socialism. If they don’t listen, you will shoot them. You guys who love President Donald Trump, just think about this now. If he gets total control and has the military run your lives, then you’ll know you’re a socialist.

Trump threatens military force, then he holds up a Bible. Really, seriously? Biden is right. If he’d crack that book open and read it a little bit, he might learn something.

I heard a family of the man who was murdered by the police, I understand the hurt and anger. There is no excuse for anybody to go and riot and destroy other people’s property and harm other people. That should stop.