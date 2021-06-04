Just like 1914

In the recent edition of Newsweek it is now saying that the Chinese state media says the country must prepare for nuclear war with the U.S. after Biden asked for a COVID probe. And all this time, you all said that Trump was going to start a nuclear war. This bumbling fool is going to get us all killed.

Are you sorry?

Are you sad little Democrats happy you elected Biden now? He’s destroying this country and all of us along with it. Have you seen that all our embassies are now flying the Black Lives Matter flag? What a sick bunch of people are in the White House. God help us.

Filling her plate

This is ridiculous. Biden puts Kamala Harris in charge of defending voting rights? After he put her in charge of the immigration crisis at the border, something which she hasn’t even bothered to go check out or work on? They are such hypocrites. She’s done nothing.

Finishing the job

I see Obama’s spreading his lies again. He’s taking credit for Trump’s economic boom. It was his administration that did that — that’s the biggest lie that was ever told. His administration was trying to tear our country down. And Biden is now finishing the job for him; he’s doing exactly what Obama wants him to do.

Clinging to reality

If you’re clinging to some tiny shred of belief that Trump is not mentally ill, consider this: He thinks he can just be reinstated.

Think about it

Since only about 20% of the residents of Buchanan County have been vaccinated for COVID-19, this is to encourage those in the remaining 80% to get their free, easily available vaccination. It will protect them as well as those they come into contact with.