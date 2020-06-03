Why so low?

A new poll shows 56% disapproves of President Donald Trump’s handling of recent protests. How is it only 56%? It should be 156%. This guy is tearing up our country. Why are we letting him do it? This country is a big mess because of this guy.

Our guy

I think Trump is one of the best presidents we ever had. Thank you.

Trump’s cross

Trump’s tear-gas enabled photo-op with a Bible reminded me of the quote from Sinclair Lewis: “When fascism comes to America, it will be wrapped in the flag and carrying a cross.”

Make them stop

Will we be able to buy a pair of shoes or anything with all of this destroying of businesses? People better start saving everything they can. If former President Barack Obama and Joe Biden like this country, they would encourage these rioters to stop.

Flavor country

The photo of the guy walking out of a looted store, his arms full of cartons of cigarettes, seems to depict a person who has something other than justice at the top of his mind.

Pond patrol

I’ve got a really big yard here in St. Joe. I think it would also be a swell spot for a pond that people can go fish in. Maybe they can build a fishing pond in my yard if I donate the land.

Hole with water

How much does maintenance of a pond really cost? It’s a hole in the ground, with water. It’s not like they’re building a new Civic Arena on 28th Street.

Silence is deafening

Trump is using military equipment and threatening to use military equipment against American citizens. The Democrats have spoken against it. What about the Republicans? Sen.Roy Blunt, Rep. Sam Graves and the rest of the Republican congressmen, don’t you have any guts at all? Why don’t you speak out?

Party bosses

Republicans in Congress need to step up and stop enabling Trump. Why are they doing this? For the good of the country, and for the good of their party, they have to stand for something other than blind loyalty. They need to put principals ahead of personalities. The GOP should be a party of ideas, not a party of Trump.

Running the asylum

If you get rid of the police, who do you think will be in charge? The people doing all the rioting and destruction will be in charge. If you think they’re going to look after you, think again.

Works both ways

I was just wondering if they’re going to prosecute the protesters who killed a police officer in St. Louis, or are they going to get away with it like they get away with everything else?

Good-old flu

How come there is no one who ever had the old-fashioned flu? Where is all the flu that people used to have? I don’t think there’s a coronavirus. I think it’s a gimmick. Where is the old-time flu? I am getting sick and tired of the government telling me where I can go, what I can wear. I want to know where the flu is. The regular old flu.

Editor’s note: The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates 39 million to 56 million flu illnesses this season, with 410,000 to 740,000 hospitalizations. We’re not sure if it’s the “old-time flu” or a different strain.