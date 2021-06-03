A bad deal

I just wonder how long it’s going to take for some of you people to realize what the Democrats are doing to this country. We’re paying higher gas prices, we can’t afford lumber, grocery prices are up, meat prices are up. Everything is changing for the worse. So what’s it going to take for some of you to see that even though you didn’t like Donald Trump, he was working for the American people? This Democrat business is bad for our country. Not sure what it’s going to take for some of you to realize that.

Another try

So the City Council wants to waste money on electric scooters. I have one question: What happened to all the bicycles from the share-a-bicycle problem? I do believe they were all stolen. Wonder what’s going to happen to those electric scooters.

Editor’s note: The city is not spending money on the scooters. A private company wants to bring them here. The city will have to develop a regulatory framework that allows this to happen.

Scooter madness

Interesting scooter article in the News-Press. Are we going from bikes to scooters? Are the same people who maintained, repaired, and stored the bikes going to be in charge of the scooters? By the way, what happened to the bikes?

A little behind

NBC reports that 63% of adult Americans have had at least one COVID vaccination. Last I heard, St. Joseph Buchanan County had less than 20%. “Uncommon character” indeed.

It looked good

I was at the Ashland Cemetery this weekend and it looked very nice. It was clean, the weeds were cut. The one person who said that they were there and it looked so bad, I don’t think they were at Ashland. Anyone can go up to the cemetery now and see how good it looks.

Clouds on the horizon

It just crossed my mind today how much meteorologists and Democrats are alike. You can’t believe anything they tell you.

Up and up

Is anything in the United States not getting higher? Even the grass is getting higher.

Bite of reality

Former President Trump, it was said on TV that he told people and let it be known that he thought he’d be put back in the presidency by August. He’s not only a terrible president, he’s delusional. That’s a dangerous man who thinks that way.