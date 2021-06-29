What about me?
I see Biden’s giving child credits now. What about the seniors who are struggling? Some of them have to decide whether they’re going to eat or buy their medications. He cares nothing about this country. He just wants power, so he can whisper in the microphones about how he’s done such a good job. He’s worse than Obama and Jimmy Carter put together. He’s not presidential material, and never will be because he’s been in there too long and hasn’t done anything in 50 years.
Cost of care
The number one cause of bankruptcy is health care. All it takes is one unfortunate trip to the hospital.
Something to see
Donald Trump made the comment that they’ve never seen anything like what’s going on in our country and how bad it is. Oh yes, we’ve seen it before — in Venezuela and Central America, and all over Europe.
No so funny
AOC calls concerns about increasing crime “hysteria.” It’s hysterical that she can’t figure out cause and effect. No cops, more crime.
Rounding up
In the article about “Nearly 200 drunk drivers” the number was 179. Why not say 179 and not 200? You’re making up news for sensationalism.
Mixed up
All the people that you call protesters are destroying, burning, looting, threatening the police — but the people who asked to be addressed at the Capitol on Jan. 6 are being called terrorists. I think you have your titles mixed up. You’re calling the wrong people terrorists.
Get to it
If I had a loved one in that building in Florida, I would be so disgusted. This is ridiculous. You can’t find people under a pile of rubble unless you pull the rubble off of them. This is insane!
Pile of rubble
One good thing about the recent torrential rains we’ve had, you go down the road and the medians are like streams and one good thing they’re doing is washing the fenders and bumpers and stuff into one big pile so Buchanan County can come pick it up.
