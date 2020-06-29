Which lives?

Just to show you how ignorant all of this is, Walmart has come under fire for selling T-shirts that say “All Lives Matter.” Now if the Blacks are going to run around saying theirs are the only lives that matter, isn’t that racism?

No more room

Bob Hamilton hopes to be the Republican candidate from Kansas for the U.S. Senate. He said he was running because career politicians are “full of it.” President Donald Trump’s not a career politician, but he’s running our country worse than any career politician ever did. He is full of it, too. Lies, ignorance and hate.

Get the hat

M-A-A-A. Make America America Again.

Case for vouchers

I have to comment on the article where the ACLU wants to stop the police from being in our high schools to protect our children. Has anyone ever wondered why there is a very small or almost no police presence in private schools? Maybe we should support the voucher program and we won’t need that many people in our public schools, because parents will have to pay attention to what their kids are doing.

Just comply

Black lives matter. White lives, too. No doubt, police training needs to change — but so does public perception. The deceased were not detained because of skin color but because they were breaking the law. If they were not engaged in criminal activity, they would be alive today.

A statement

The mask-wearing is so political because of Trump. He won’t wear one so Republicans won’t wear one. Masks might as well say “I’m a Democrat” on them.

Not about race

I was reading about the ACLU wanting to get rid of the school resource officers. Race has nothing to do with why these officers are in schools. They came about because of school shootings and unruly students. Period. Get off the race deal.

Days of glory

Thank you, News-Press and Terry Jordan for the column about Lake Contrary. It was just absolutely wonderful to read. I remember going to the Lake Contrary park in the early ’60s before it blew down in that storm. It was an amazing place even then.

So-called friend

So three major newspapers and British Intelligence have confirmed that Vladimir Putin and Russia put bounties on the heads of American soldiers in Afghanistan, and that the president was briefed on this in January and did nothing. Now the president claims he didn’t know about it and just learned about, but that was days ago, and still nothing. I’m beginning to think those people who say Trump supports the military might want to rethink that statement.

Graduation risk

I just wonder how many coronavirus cases are going to come from all those kids graduating. All across America, doctors and everybody are saying the virus is being spread by young people, and not one of those students had a mask on. Not one. I don’t know when mankind is going to learn.

Editor’s note: The events were held outdoors and attendance was limited in order to try and maintain social distancing.