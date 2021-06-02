Can’t smell it

Hey Mr. Clean Air, if you ever would go to the boat, they have a non-smoking section upstairs. You could go there with no problem. I never smell cigarette smoke when I go up there anyway.

Elbow room

The city wasted a lot of money on gates near the Coleman Hawkins Park. Now they want to expand the so-called trails system, which I rarely see much use except for the Corby Pond area. Before any more tax dollars are spent, they need to do a study at several points on that trail to see if it warrants that kind of expense.

Use your degree

To the caller who said he voted for Biden because he promised on the campaign trail that college would be free and he would erase college loan debt — come on, man. Nothing is free. Everything that’s free for you was paid for by someone who works hard. If you have a college education, surely you’re smarter than this.

Why worry?

If the Democrats are winning elections fairly, then they shouldn’t have to worry about stricter voting requirements. Unless they aren’t winning them fairly…

In peril

Biden says democracy in the United States is in great peril. He should know — he’s the one who’s causing it.

Seeing green

This is to all the Lafayette baseball team, basketball team, golf team, soccer teams and the girls. I’m so proud of all of you from Lafayette High School and the sports programs. I pray that the Lafayette baseball team can go all the way. We’re with bated breath waiting as I’m sure all of you are too. Go Lafayette!

Slap on the wrist

The Biden administration makes no sense. They’re going to apply sanctions to Russia for hacking but yet, on the other hand, he’s opening up their ability for their pipeline. Sanctions aren’t going to do anything because he’s going to make more off the pipeline than he’ll lose with the sanctions. Doesn’t make any sense.

Trump was right

Well, once again, 99.9% of the time, Trump has been absolutely right. He said COVID did not come from an animal; it came from that lab. And he was right again.

Editor’s note: The “lab leak” theory has been neither proven nor disproven at this point.