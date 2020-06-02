Sorry, kids

I just read a real nice story about a pond they want to build by the Rec Center. To build the pond is nice. What you have to look at is long-range maintenance cost. Right now, the city is in an economic downturn and less money is coming in, therefore they don't have enough money to maintain what they have. The St. Joe Parks Department keeps adding more and more things. You still have to mow the grass and take care of everything down there. Maybe they shouldn't build that, even though it may be nice for kids. We need to think about the long-range aspect for that.

Fraud alert

On the subject of mail-in ballots, rather than going to the polls. I think you are opening up to a lot of voter fraud, that's my opinion.

World on fire

How can you talk to someone to understand your point of view when they are burning, looting and destroying your business?

Trump's agenda

A mail-in election went off successfully in Nebraska last month, where Republican candidates happen to do very well. In Georgia, the majority of mail-in ballots have been filled out by elderly voters, who are Republicans. You can point out one anomaly or another, but it's not the same thing as saying the entire election is fraudulent. If the in-person vote-counting machine doesn't read your penciled-in oval, that doesn't mean that entire election is fraudulent. Trump is raising the issue for one reason: to dispute the results of a democratic election in November if it doesn't go his way.

Inside jobs

The St. Joe School District wastes a lot of money on outside companies doing studies. I think the board could take care of themselves, or the superintendent or the administrators. This is basically their company. Why do they have to hire outside consultants?

Bunker mentality

We have a terrible pandemic hitting the United States and the world. We have a bad financial crisis because of that. Then the police strangled an African-American named George Floyd. Our president should be out guiding us and telling us what we should do, but he's in the White House, hiding in the bunker.

Enjoy the silence

Which is more depressing: That our president didn't address the nation after riots rocked the country last weekend, or that so many us were relieved that he chose not to do so?

Too much money

I am calling in regard to the guest column in Sunday's paper supporting Medicaid expansion. We are a country that is bankrupt. Our state is going to have trouble collecting taxes because of the large number of unemployed people. Who in their right mind would think by adding millions more in debt just to help out people. Why don't we have the charities open up hospitals again like they used to and do health care in a charity situation?

Editor's note: Unlike the federal government, the state of Missouri would be unlikely to pay for expansion of Medicaid through debt. It would have to come through taxes or other budget cuts.