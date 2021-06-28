Worst thing ever
Well, I remember Merrick Garland’s statement that he would be a “forceful and independent” attorney general. That appears not to be true, doesn’t it? Because he’s suing Georgia, because he doesn’t like the fact that they want voters to show an ID to prove who they are. Mr. Garland, your liberal bias is showing. And it’s the worst thing that could have happened to America to have you as an attorney general, short of being a Supreme Court member.
Discrimination
Concerning the article “Gamble and have your smoke too:” This is exactly what’s wrong with this country. You discriminate. Other businesses would like to have people smoke too but they get hurt because they aren’t allowed to. Yet the people at the casino are allowed to smoke. I think they should be sued for discrimination.
Sick and tired
I’m calling about this stupid virus. People die from the regular old flu. People get sick from the regular old flu. So why don’t they just knock it off. It’s been over a year and I’m sick and tired of hearing about the “coronavirus,” the “delta virus.” It’s just the regular old flu.
Late notice
How did it happen that a long time ago we voted to expand Medicaid and in all the time since then, nothing was said about it being improper? Now five days before it’s to go into effect, a judge says it’s unconstitutional.
Editor’s note: In early 2020, United for Missouri and Americans for Prosperity-Missouri filed a lawsuit saying that the issue shouldn’t go on the ballot because a funding source wasn’t identified. The Court of Appeals ruled against them and allowed it on the ballot.
They weren’t swayed
I like reading Terry Jordan’s articles, and sometimes the historical things he mentions are quite interesting. But talking about the bond issue right when we were about to vote, I find that very inappropriate, trying to sway the votes of the people of St. Joe. We still all voted no because they didn’t have a plan; they had a backup plan but they never brought it to the people. I’m just glad the people of St. Joe voted the bond issue down.
Show your ID
I believe the way to clear up the issue of all the illegals coming across our border into the United States is to correct our voting procedures. You must have an ID that shows who you are, proves where you live, and that you are a legal citizen with a right to vote. When that happens, we will solve this problem.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.