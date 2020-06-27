Not political

Wearing a mask is not a political statement. It’s crucial to beating this pandemic.

Ghosts of 2016

So the liberal media has Joe Biden gaining on President Donald Trump in the polls. I don’t suppose you amnesiacs remember they had Hillary winning by a landslide.

Half a brain

You Democrats actually believe things will settle down if your boy Joe wins the election? It will be the beginning of the end. Anyone with half a brain knows that.

Mailing it in

Shame on state Sen. Dan Hegeman for helping to pass mail-in voting in the state of Missouri. This will open up a whole new avenue for voter fraud.

A different way

I disagree entirely with Alonzo Weston’s column about kneeling during the national anthem. We don’t know what this person is trying to convey. All we see is a guy disrespecting our country and flag. He needs to make his point somewhere else.

Lee’s message

Robert E. Lee was the head commandant of West Point Military Academy when the Civil War was imminent. President Abraham Lincoln offered the position of commanding general of the United States to Lee. He turned it down, saying he could not fight against his native Virginia, a state that he loved. Lee became the commanding general of all Confederate military forces. After the Civil War was over and the Confederacy was defeated, Lee famously said, “There should be no monuments of a Confederacy in the United States.” Lee realized that he and all members of the Confederacy had been rebel traitors to the United States. Somewhere along the years, that lesson was forgotten.

Fire bad workers

There are people in every group who try to use the protection from your particular groups to keep from being fired. But if you are incompetent or you are insubordinate, you should be as liable to be fired as any other sexual orientation. Your sexual orientation should not be used against you, but you should not be able to wrap yourself up in it. Straight people get fired every day for incompetence. Gay people should face the same in the workplace, as long as it has nothing to do their sexual orientation.

Sign a waiver

A lot more people are dying in America. It’s terrible, and our president does not care. He knows people will die, so he makes them sign a waiver so they can’t sue him.

Divided we fall

The Black Lives Matter movement has shot themselves in the foot again. After the riots and burning and looting, tearing down statutes and doing away with all kind of symbols, I would like to know the percentage of people backing that cause now. The divide is probably greater now than ever.

Always right

Distancing works, masks don’t. It should be the customer’s choice to wear a mask, not the store’s.