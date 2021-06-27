Simple plan
There’s a pretty simple solution for the Red Rally being in limbo: Require everyone attending the rally to provide proof that they’ve been vaccinated, and children under the age of 12 must be masked.
Step up
So Biden wants to crack down on illegal gun dealers and people who break the law and lie when getting a gun. He needs to step up. But that will never happen, because the Bidens are exempt from any and all laws that we have to abide by.
Name game
I just wonder if I’m the only one who’s getting so tired of the Associated Press labeling rioters, looters and arsonists as “protesters.” That’s not protesting. That’s deliberate destruction. It’s an act of terrorism. Terrorizing business owners, terrorizing American people. That kind of behavior is not a protest. The AP ought to lose their license to print.
Editor’s note: Whether you think they should be called protesters or rioters, the license to print is called the First Amendment.
Get ready
I would hope, since the Chiefs are coming here this fall, that the city would clean up our streets and stripe them for our new guests. Thank you.
Be safe
“Watch out for motorcyclists” should instead be “bikers obey traffic laws.” Do not pop wheelies or pass between cars on the Belt, maintain a proper distance, be safe and we will probably have fewer accidents.
Antibodies
I hear about proof of vaccination, but the real concern is whether someone is protected by antibodies or not. Those who have had COVID may have more antibodies than someone with any of the vaccines available. They should be given the same credentials as those who have been vaccinated.
A bigger problem
I’d like our city leaders to use their energy to help take care of the problem at HPI instead of worrying about if my trash is out in a trash bag or trash can.
