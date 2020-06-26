Euro trashed

President Donald Trump, when he ran for office three years ago, said he was going to make America great again. Europe won’t even let us enter their continent because we carry the coronavirus with us and they don’t want us to spread it to them. Trump was going to make us great, but he let this happen. That doesn’t make any sense.

New slogan

My new bumper sticker: “Defund the Democrats.”

Biden’s energy policy

Do you love your SUV, or your pickup, and all the little toys we drive down the highway? If Joe Biden wins, he wants Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to be his energy secretary, who wants the Green New Deal to do away with all fossil fuels, coal, oil, nuclear — everything. There will be no cars except for the special people. You better give it a long, hard thought about Biden.

Friends like these

Of course Hillary Clinton and former President Barack Obama are backing Joe Biden. They want to be the ones telling him what to do. Lord, do we need help.

Editor’s note: Did you expect them to back the Republican?

Pound that shoe

“Your children’s children will live under communism. You Americans are so gullible. No, you won’t accept communism outright, but we will keep feeding you small doses of socialism until you will finally wake up and find that you already have communism. We won’t have to fight you. We will weaken your economy until you fall like overripe fruit into our hands.” Nikita Khrushchev said that in 1959, and now in 2020 it all seems to be coming true.

Editor’s note: This is a claim making the rounds on social media that appears to be false. Khrushchev embarked on a 12-day trip to the United States in 1959. At no time did he promise to feed the United States small doses of socialism, according to an analysis of his remarks during this period from the New York Times and Reuters. In 1960, he did pound his shoe and exclaim, “We will bury you.”

Black and white

I noticed something interesting in the newspaper. Why is the word “Black” when referring to someone’s race now capitalized while white in the same context is lowercase? … Is this an implication that Black lives matter and white lives are less important? This is racism of the most insidious kind.

Editor’s note: The Associated Press issued new style guidelines for member newspapers that makes the word “Black” uppercase when it references a person’s race. The AP said it expects to make a decision within a month on whether to capitalize the term “white.” We elected to follow the guidelines.

Nothing to fear

They are tearing down all of these statues and monuments, but not Franklin Roosevelt. I have said for years, he was the first socialist. He and his wife both were socialist people and wanted to control this country.