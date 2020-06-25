Not a protest

I was glad to hear President Donald Trump is going to crack down on tearing down statues everywhere. They need to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law because all they’re doing is destroying public property and destroying history. That’s not protesting. I hope they put them all in jail.

Open the pools

Why is it OK for all three fields to be having ball games with people and children running around, but they can’t open the pools? This, to me, doesn’t make any sense. Please open the pools.

We can’t hide

The Republican-haters who want to keep all businesses closed must have stay-at-home jobs or no bills to pay. Every small business owner locked out still has to pay health care and support a family, as do all the workers who work at the business. Stop politicizing the virus. The rest of us cannot hide in a hole and let someone else support us.

Heated exchange

Police officers are not the only ones who get upset when there is an accident. Last summer, I was in an accident that was my fault, and the young woman driving the other car called me every name in the book, even after I apologized. The officer who came to the scene requested her to sit down and stop, and she had to be reminded several times to do that.

Government mentality

Someone called in and stated they didn’t think the public was responsible for the success or failure of a small business. They’re obviously a government worker, who — ironically — is 100% dependent on those of us who work.

Overreach

I’m calling about this so-called coronavirus. They’re taking our rights away from us. They’re telling us we have to wear a mask; if we’ve got a fever they can send us home from our jobs. This is invading our privacy. The government wants to tell us what to do. They want us to be communist, and I refuse to be communist.

Priorities unveiled

On June 19 on CNN, Patrisse Cullors, Black Lives Matter co-founder, did not say one word about helping or improving Black lives. What did she say their goal was? I quote: “Our goal is to get Trump out.” Now you know where their priorities lie.

Some examples

With everybody calling everything racism, shouldn’t the BET channel be taken off the air for being racist? Shouldn’t the Black Entertainment Awards be taken off the air for being racist? And isn’t the NAACP kind of racist?