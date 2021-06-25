Slow starter
Biden’s been in office for 47 years and he’s never done anything for Black people. Why does Biden suddenly care about the Black community? Hmm. Maybe it’s the votes.
Major blight
Why are we so worried about someone’s trash bags sitting out for pickup when we’ve got major blight going on in this city and nothing gets done about that? I think the priorities are all confused.
Work from home
If the governor really wants to save money, he should let those state employees who were working very well from home return home to work. There are obviously some positions that need to be where the people can reach them on a daily basis, but many could work from home and it would save money on things like utilities, phone bills, toilet paper even. So he should let those state workers work from home. Many businesses are allowing their employees to stay home because they’ve seen that it’s a good thing.
Eye of beholder
Can you imagine the outcry from the left if Ivanka Trump had sold finger paintings for $500,000 a pop? Hypocrites.
In the Bible
In December 2020, Joe Biden was saying that we need to get into this global climate and we need to rebuild, more strongly than we’ve ever been before. I say to people, go to the Bible and look up Psalm 28, verses 1 through 6, but in particular 5: “Because I regard not the works of the Lord or the operations of hands, He shall destroy them and not build them up.” Wake up America, before it’s too late.
Show some proof
If the city is so worried about the Chiefs camp coming into town, it’s a no-brainer. If people don’t want to get their shots, let them stay at home. Make the public show proof that they have gotten vaccinated. You guys are always acting like you can’t figure these things out. Show some proof, and you can watch the Chiefs camp.
Gone, forgotten
I noticed It’s your call wasn’t in the Tuesday paper. What’s the matter? Was it all anti-Biden?
Editor’s note: It took a day off, but it’s back.
Whole new game
I think America should boycott the Tokyo Olympics. The IOC is going to allow a transgender woman to compete in women’s weightlifting. What chance do women have against a male in weightlifting?
