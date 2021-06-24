Take action
HPI is a prime example of how our city leaders don’t care what companies do in this town. HPI has been dumping chemicals for years now and the city has let them get by with it. So has the state, and so has the government.
Help us
Hooray for the parents in Virginia who stood up to that communist school board. Wanting to teach “critical race theory,” which doesn’t even exist. It’s just something somebody dreamed up. And the principal and the cops having all those people arrested, that’s not right. God help us, we can see what’s coming, can’t we?
Where’s the outrage?
I would like to ask the American public: Where’s your moral indignation and outrage about all the police in Virginia? The parents were there to speak their opinion about this critical race theory they want to force on our children at schools, and they called the police in, had them wrestled to the floor, and had them handcuffed and taken out. What is wrong with our education system? Wake up, America.
Read up
I, as an American citizen, do not need Biden and his left socialist party cronies lecturing me on what the Constitution says about a gun that I have the right to own or not own. You should read the Constitution, and try to do your job — protect this country and its citizens against all those coming across the border, not knowing what motives they may have or what damage they’re trying to do.
All about COVID
It’s funny that the News-Press said in an article that motorcycle accidents were up from last year. Well, they would have to be, because there were no motorcycle accidents last year according to the paper. All year long, people only died of COVID.
Following Trump
So Kamala finally says she’s going to go to the border to see the problem down there, but this is only after Trump said he was going to go. She would never have gone if Trump didn’t. And the sad thing about it is, she’s going to El Paso, not where the real problem is closer to the border, where the kids are in cages and all that. She’s just doing it because Trump said he’s going. Otherwise, she’d still be sitting at a desk somewhere doing nothing.
Death tax blues
The lady who wrote that Sam Graves is for the rich because of his position on the federal inheritance tax must not live on a farm. Face it, farming is a big money business. Many family farms have been devastated when land must be sold to pay the tax as a result of a single death in the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.