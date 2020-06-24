Cowards on parade

Why are our Republican leaders allowing this to go on? Because they’re a bunch of crybaby cowards. They’re bigger cowards than House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Taking advantage

The unemployment benefits don’t just create a disincentive for individuals to work, they create a disincentive for companies to keep people on the payroll. How many businesses are doing furloughs to let Uncle Sam cover costs for a week?

World on fire

If you’re not in favor of riots, burning, and looting, you’re not a Democrat.

Business success

This is in response to “Success and failure.” I just can’t believe that person said what they did. I just thought, “Oh my God, how callous and uncaring and selfish can somebody be?” These small business owners depend upon the public for their business, and that, in turn, pays their bills and their home. This pandemic has caused a lot of stress and problems for everyone.

Step up

With this new viral video, how come the other police officer, the female police officer, didn’t do anything? She should have taken control of the situation.

Zone of chaos

One person is dead and two others are injured from shootings in the Seattle autonomous zone. Is that what they mean by re-imagining policing?

It’s magic

If you don’t think the public is essential to success of a business, what else could it be? The profit and loss fairy?

It’s on Mitch

I just heard there’s more stimulus money on its way. I think we all should celebrate. Free burgers for everyone, on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. His treat.

One good lawyer

I would like to remind the stupid cops that it only takes a good law firm to wipe out city coffers.

Party of Trump

A lot of Americans are out of jobs, on unemployment or trying to get it. Some of them don’t have food. … American people can’t even pay their rent. And the second stimulus package? McConnell and the Republicans are holding it up. Why? As far as I’m concerned, the Republican Party has changed big time. Now they’re the “anything for Trump” party.

Free to yell

You’re on vacation, somebody rams your vehicle, and you don’t assault them or throw rocks at them, you just yell at them and you’re suspended from your job? Come on.

A stupid wall

Well, today President Donald Trump was showing his beautiful wall off. Who cares? When there are people dying from the coronavirus ... and all Trump cares about is a stupid wall.