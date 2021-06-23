Pinged
I saw the Ping Poll results: Should Civic Arena get money from a proposed half-cent parks tax in St. Joe? Yes 30%, No 70%. Look at this. It ain’t gonna pass. So all you park people, use the parks you got. Half of them aren’t even used.
Editor’s note: Voting in this poll is not limited to registered voters in St. Joseph, so we make no claim that it’s an accurate sample of public opinion. It’s merely food for thought.
Your own people
Here in the United States, with people that were invited here with open arms and then abandoned and ignored by the people who invited them, for our president to go around and tell other countries they need to treat other people better is the most cruel and ridiculous thing ever done by a sitting president.
A disgrace
More shame on the Republican Party. Twenty-one Republicans voted against awarding the capitol police a medal for their defense and heroism on Jan. 6. These people have disgraced the party of Lincoln, Eisenhower and Reagan.
Reparations talk
I don’t believe any of the Blacks deserve reparations. That was over 150 years ago. If anybody deserves it, it’s our Native Americans. After all, they were deliberately reduced to “manageable levels.” Can you all understand that, or is it too complicated for you?
Prayer for dads
Kudos to Charles Christian. His columns are a breath of fresh air. The prayer for dads was awesome. Good job!
Big conspiracy
How come the News-Press isn’t printing things like our COVID rates have increased 106% in the last seven days, and the other statistics they used to print? Are you dropping the ball or do you just not want people to know?
Editor’s note: Neither. We publish the statistics twice a week, when the Health Department makes them available. Also, we reported June 15 that the 10-day and 14-day averages are trending upward in Buchanan County.
