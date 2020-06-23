Another view
To the “Doesn’t add up” caller, former President Barack Obama was just as much white as he was Black.
Quite a feat
It’s awfully nice that people take the time to extend appreciation for the mountain bike trails and the BMX park. I can tell you, it’s all volunteer built, designed and maintained. It’s quite a feat.
Life is life
I want to say hats off to Monday’s edition. I read about three shootings in three different places, and none of them mentioned if they were white or Black victims. I think that’s awesome. It means all lives matter.
Going too far
I can’t believe what’s going on in this country. Now New York’s American Museum of Natural History is going to remove Theodore Roosevelt’s statue after objections that it symbolizes colonial expansion and racial discrimination. Give me a break. What’s next? They are going to take him off of Mount Rushmore, too? There’s a bunch of idiots in this country.
Preserve our buildings
We have to change our faulty perception of our three high schools. Every building is an aging facility. Are our beautiful City Hall and Buchanan County Courthouse aging facilities? Of course they are. But they have been maintained well. Should we tear those two structures down to build new ones? I think not. Our three high schools are beautiful, historical and majestic. Perceive them for what they really are, not for what some radical says they are.
Help the workers
Consider this: Why is it OK for corporations to pillage this country for centuries, but it’s not OK for a worker to receive extra unemployment benefits to lessen the pain when they lose their job through no fault of their own?
Past is past
I wonder if BLM has seen the new study that shows Barack Obama’s father’s ancestors were slave traders on the Barbary Coast, and his mother’s ancestors were slave owners.
Basement campaign
Does it really matter how many people showed up at President Donald Trump’s rally? Because nobody showed up for Joe Biden’s — because he’s hiding in his basement like a mole.
Breaking the law
We have a crook in the White House. Whenever anybody investigates him or his friends, Attorney General William Barr stops it. All his friends who broke the law over and over again, they get away with it. Trump broke the law all his life and paid his way out of it. Now he’s president, and look what he’s doing to our country.
Going too far...looters and rioters need to be arrested. No reason to take down a statue of TR. Our lady friend B4Alice thinks we should learn history from statues. I’m sure he/she will agree that a statue of Timothy McVeigh should be in the center of OKC with a roadside park in Manhattan Kansas.
Basement campaign...why get in the way of Trumps own self destruction. Biden hasn’t done a press conference for 85 days. Still leads in the polls by 10 points or more. Trumps worst enemy is Trump.
Obama’s ancestors owned slaves. Robert E Lee owned slaves. Take down the statues of Obama’s ancestors.
