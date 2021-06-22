Look in the mirror
Reading about the population of St. Joe, it’s been that way ever since I’ve been in St. Joe. Why would people want to move here when they hear about the school board; the City Council spends money like a drunken sailor; the curriculum in the schools is lousy. A lot of guys come here and work here but live in Kansas City because of these factors. Sorry, but it’s true.
Fifth Avenue heartache
I was surprised to see in It’s your call that someone else has finally figured out what they should do with that Fifth Avenue bridge. That is the biggest boondoggle the city has ever accomplished. They wanted to get that bridge in there before the railroad abandoned that line. Now they have a bridge that doesn’t need to be there because there’s no railroad. Put that street back to the way it was.
American way of life
Joe, you and your socialist left powers, such as critical race theory and this sexual orientation trash that you expose our children to, are destined to destroy America and our way of life. But with the grace of God, this too shall pass.
Holier than thou
The holier than thou Catholics want to bar President Biden from communion. They also want no consideration for gays and lesbians as adoptive parents. These same Catholics for decades protected pedophile priests.
Double standard
Those people in St. Louis who were convicted of misdemeanors for waving guns at protestors at their home last summer, if they were Black and Democrats not a thing would have been done. The Democrats and the rioters can get away with anything. Where is the law that says you have the right to protect your family and your home?
Stop overreach
Well the Democrats might not like what Gov. Parson is doing when it comes to stifling government overreach on our Second Amendment rights, but I am very proud of Gov. Parson. Missouri has always been a standalone state, and if we have to, we will stand alone against government overreach.
As of this morning:
More than 150 million people in the United States are fully vaccinated, or 45.7% of the population. Missouri falls below that percentage with 38.1% of its population fully vaccinated. Lagging even farther behind is Buchanan County with 18.8% of the population fully vaccinated, placing us 106 out of the 114 Missouri counties.
-St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce
Yet another reason why people are hesitant to move here where dumb irresponsible people live.
It’s quite sad.
Fifth Avenue heartache ... not to worry, the 5th ave bridge is scheduled to be demolished soon
Look in the mirror - Yes, it's true. However rather than say people, I would be more specific and say families with young children to raise and educate. The emphasis around here seems to be on the bars and adults rather than our youth.
St. Joe is a mess, and the youth are a part of it.
Yes, in large part to the adults making it all about adults and having the youth forced to make adult decisions that they are not raised and educated enough to do...and have not been shown good example.
Holier than thou - The Catholic church is very divided right now and this won't help. I think the Bishops have lost their way and are trying to divert attention making political noise where they shouldn't. Shame on them! Separation of Church and State. God would be in favor of President Biden receiving Communion as he has his whole life and attending mass every Sunday as a devout Catholic. And then there is the case that these Bishops turned their heads the other way with a sinful and Godless Trump.
The Catholic church...bishops.... communion... Biden..... WHO CARES??
A lot of people care.
Stop overreach - You must also be proud of the fact that Missouri is the worst state in the nation now for covid because of our imbecile governor. And St. Joseph's cases went up 106% in the last 7 days.
start by bringing back the mask mandate, QUICKLY
Agreed!
Double standard…typical low information voter comment. They pleaded guilty to their charges. Now this criminal wants to be a US Senator from Missouri. Obviously, his criminality won’t be a factor for Missouri Trumpers to vote for him.
criminality didn't seem to matter to BLM protesters either...HUH. the man has a right to run for public office, same as as any other person
Sure he does. Trumpers don’t care about him being a criminal though. I don’t see any of those BLM protestors running for US Senate.
correct... lack of qualifications and far too many freebies
Stop overreach….fair chance Missouri now becomes a target for cartels that not only deal in drugs but guns as well. A state that’ll ignore federal law on guns now becomes a haven for illegal gun running.
you are stretching the truth, read about it again... this time put your glasses on
I’ve read the law. Local law enforcement are going to be less inclined to help with any feds. That’s already a problem in some areas (see Mercer County). This will just make it worse.
The thing is, no federal agent is trying to come and take away guns from law abiding citizens. It’s a solution to a problem that doesn’t exist.
Local law enforcement are going to be less inclined to help with any feds ... in reality it's a big to do about nothing; nobody is coming to take your guns or wife, or kids or anything else
That’s the only solutions they have, when has Critical Race Theory been taught in grade schools or high schools.
not helping the feds is far different than ignoring federal law
