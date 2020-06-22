Can’t change the past

I see where they’re taking down pictures of the past and they’re destroying statues. I suppose the insanity will get to the point that they blow up Mount Rushmore. The Blacks seem to think that somehow this will help racism. No, they’re going to make racism worse, acting like this. You can’t be respected if you don’t act respectful … We cannot change our past, only the future.

Uniform ads

Major League Baseball said it’s going to allow teams to sell advertising for their uniforms this season. Since they’ve lost 100 games in the last couple of seasons, it might be appropriate for the Royals to find an undertaker to sponsor them.

Pull them all

So they’re pulling some TV shows because they’re saying they are racist. Well, I think it goes both ways. They need to pull the show “Blackish” because every white person on there is portrayed as a stupid, bumbling, racist person, and most people are not like that. That show needs to be yanked as well because it’s racist toward whites. What’s good for one is good for the other.

Money masks

I see the governor of California made a billion-dollar purchase of face masks. Now he’s mandated that everybody in the state wear a face mask. Now somewhere, somehow, somebody is making a lot of money, probably the governor.

Racist suggestion?

Maybe if you suggest that Black police officers police Black people and white police officers police white people, then you are part of the systematic racism.

The deep end

OK, now they’re going too far, these ultra-left people. Now they want to change the name of the city of St. Louis, Missouri, because they say it’s disrespectful to Jews and Muslims and that Hitler got his ideas from Louis XIV. This is totally ridiculous. These people are nuts. Leave the names of cities and states alone.

Act naturally

It must be a sad, lonely life if you call “It’s your call” and then go online to point out it was you who made the call.

Teach it

Wouldn’t it be better to actually teach history than to erase it?

Symbols of hate

Simply stated, if you mourn the removal of traitorous, racist individuals, then you are a traitor and a racist.

Success and failure

Well, the Republicans wanted to open everything back up again, now the pandemic is spiking, (the U.S. rate) is the worst in the world. I guess they figure these little, small businesses are more important than people’s lives. Personally, I don’t think the public is responsible for the success or failure of someone’s business.