Look in the mirror
Reading about the population of St. Joe, it’s been that way ever since I’ve been in St. Joe. Why would people want to move here when they hear about the school board; the City Council spends money like a drunken sailor; the curriculum in the schools is lousy. A lot of guys come here and work here but live in Kansas City because of these factors. Sorry, but it’s true.
Fifth Avenue heartache
I was surprised to see in It’s your call that someone else has finally figured out what they should do with that Fifth Avenue bridge. That is the biggest boondoggle the city has ever accomplished. They wanted to get that bridge in there before the railroad abandoned that line. Now they have a bridge that doesn’t need to be there because there’s no railroad. Put that street back to the way it was.
American way of life
Joe, you and your socialist left powers, such as critical race theory and this sexual orientation trash that you expose our children to, are destined to destroy America and our way of life. But with the grace of God, this too shall pass.
Holier than thou
The holier than thou Catholics want to bar President Biden from communion. They also want no consideration for gays and lesbians as adoptive parents. These same Catholics for decades protected pedophile priests.
Double standard
Those people in St. Louis who were convicted of misdemeanors for waving guns at protestors at their home last summer, if they were Black and Democrats not a thing would have been done. The Democrats and the rioters can get away with anything. Where is the law that says you have the right to protect your family and your home?
Stop overreach
Well the Democrats might not like what Gov. Parson is doing when it comes to stifling government overreach on our Second Amendment rights, but I am very proud of Gov. Parson. Missouri has always been a standalone state, and if we have to, we will stand alone against government overreach.
(38) comments
Already vaccinated via new Monmouth poll:
83% Democrats
80% college grads
79% liberals
77% over 65 years old
70% white
69% women
66% all Americans
63% under 35 years old
63% men
60% no college
60% Republicans
59% non-white
55% conservatives
St. Joseph, Mo. made national news last night on ABC world news and other networks with an interview with the Debra Bradley the city Health Director. She tried to be diplomatic by inferring how stupid people in Buchanan County - Andrew County and pretty much Northwest Missouri are by not getting vaccinated which is why Missouri is now the worst state in the nation for non-vaccinated people and the highest spike of cases. Another 44 yesterday and the new variant is here! Yet our governor Parsons/Putin says we have no problem. Holy Cow!
We make the news all the time, usually for being the worst of something.
So it turns out the Vatican has warned US priests about not giving communion to US politicians. No doubt penelopenobody will remain silent on this issue kinda “lose/lose” for her/him.
Sorry to disappoint you but it's a "win/win" for me. In fact I celebrate what will happen when he along with the Pope meets God face to face and that includes all of you who disagree. We all sin and fall short of the glory of God but upon confession God forgives. We currently have a president who is leading our nation into destruction by condoning abortion. Abortion early or late term is murder - how can you justify it any other way? Have you experienced the thrill of a live baby moving and kicking in your womb? Of course as a male you have not.
Exodus 21:22-25 prescribes the same penalty—death—for someone who causes the death of a baby in the womb as for someone who commits murder. This clearly indicates that God considers a baby in the womb to be just as much of a human being as a full-grown adult. For the Christian, abortion is not a matter of a woman’s right to choose. It is a matter of the life or death of a human being made in God’s image (Genesis 1:26-27; 9:6).
Former Pope Benedict XVI warned in a 2004 memo that high profile politicians who persist in their public support for abortion should be denied Communion. Regarding the grave sin of abortion or euthanasia, when a person’s formal cooperation becomes manifest (understood, in the case of a Catholic politician, as his consistently campaigning and voting for permissive abortion and euthanasia laws), his Pastor should meet with him, instructing him about the Church’s teaching, informing him that he is not to present himself for Holy Communion until he brings to an end the objective situation of sin, and warning him that he will otherwise be denied the Eucharist,” former Pope Benedict wrote in 2004. If the “person in question” obstinately persists in presenting himself to receive communion even after all this, Benedict wrote, the minister “must refuse to distribute it.”
Benedict is no longer Pope.
But what do you consider a win? Seems that you may be cheering for eternal suffering? And who is “all of you who disagree….”? Is that disagreeing with you? Disagreeing with Benedict?
I am celebrating that God's Word specifically tells us that "good will triumph over evil". The win/win is that I don't have to answer for someone else's sin. I don't think any of us know exactly what punishment God has in store for those who promote sin. as The scripture verses I provided earlier proves that God calls the killing of the unborn as evil. Isaiah 5:20 ESV Woe to those who call evil good and good evil, who put darkness for light and light for darkness, who put bitter for sweet and sweet for bitter!
2 Timothy 4:3-4 ESV For the time is coming when people will not endure sound teaching, but having itching ears they will accumulate for themselves teachers to suit their own passions, and will turn away from listening to the truth and wander off into myths.
Penelope, who has called abortion good? And this is more bad theology using 2 Timothy here.
And if the Pope says they shouldn’t deny communion, shouldn’t they go with the Pope on that? This is an infallibility issue, is it not?
Why is the pope remaining silent on this issue? Ahead of the U.S. bishops’ vote, the Vatican issued a warning against drafting a statement recommending that public figures like President Biden be denied communion. But Pope Francis himself has remained silent. Regarding the infallibility issue, the Pope and the Magisterium must be in agreement. That is what makes the teaching infallible.
That’s a good question. Why did Vatican issue a warning but Francis has been silent? Is that approval? Is that disagreement? Either way, Bidens personal stance is quite clear.
Penelopegoodbody -
Biden doesn't condone abortion. He condones a woman's right to choose...which puts the onus on her and no one else. She will be the one judged by God and no one else. Abortion will never go away as it has been with us since time began. Even if Roe V. Wade was to be overturned...abortions would not stop. Education, Contraception and easier Adoptions is what will help the most.
I agree whole heartedly that education, contraception and easier adoptions is paramount to stopping this travesty of killing babies in the womb. But today's society by making it easy for women to obtain an abortion and endorsing it as a woman's choice is promoting evil. Not only the mother will have to answer to God but also those who are condoning abortion and that's exactly what Biden as the president of our great nation is doing. Remember what God's Word tells us about leading people astray: Matthew 18:6 ESV But whoever causes one of these little ones who believe in me to sin, it would be better for him to have a great millstone fastened around his neck and to be drowned in the depth of the sea.
Republicans on Tuesday blocked the Senate from moving forward on a sweeping elections reform bill known as the For The Democrats Act that was a top priority for congressional Democrats and President Joe Biden... (a stupid, over reaching Dem quest.. doomed to fail at the beginning)
It's not over...they will be back.
Democrats just hafta remove the stupidity from the bill, then it'll pass
As of this morning:
More than 150 million people in the United States are fully vaccinated, or 45.7% of the population. Missouri falls below that percentage with 38.1% of its population fully vaccinated. Lagging even farther behind is Buchanan County with 18.8% of the population fully vaccinated, placing us 106 out of the 114 Missouri counties.
-St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce
Yet another reason why people are hesitant to move here where dumb irresponsible people live.
It’s quite sad.
Fifth Avenue heartache ... not to worry, the 5th ave bridge is scheduled to be demolished soon
Look in the mirror - Yes, it's true. However rather than say people, I would be more specific and say families with young children to raise and educate. The emphasis around here seems to be on the bars and adults rather than our youth.
St. Joe is a mess, and the youth are a part of it.
Yes, in large part to the adults making it all about adults and having the youth forced to make adult decisions that they are not raised and educated enough to do...and have not been shown good example.
Holier than thou - The Catholic church is very divided right now and this won't help. I think the Bishops have lost their way and are trying to divert attention making political noise where they shouldn't. Shame on them! Separation of Church and State. God would be in favor of President Biden receiving Communion as he has his whole life and attending mass every Sunday as a devout Catholic. And then there is the case that these Bishops turned their heads the other way with a sinful and Godless Trump.
The Catholic church...bishops.... communion... Biden..... WHO CARES??
A lot of people care.
Stop overreach - You must also be proud of the fact that Missouri is the worst state in the nation now for covid because of our imbecile governor. And St. Joseph's cases went up 106% in the last 7 days.
start by bringing back the mask mandate, QUICKLY
Agreed!
Double standard…typical low information voter comment. They pleaded guilty to their charges. Now this criminal wants to be a US Senator from Missouri. Obviously, his criminality won’t be a factor for Missouri Trumpers to vote for him.
criminality didn't seem to matter to BLM protesters either...HUH. the man has a right to run for public office, same as as any other person
Sure he does. Trumpers don’t care about him being a criminal though. I don’t see any of those BLM protestors running for US Senate.
correct... lack of qualifications and far too many freebies
Stop overreach….fair chance Missouri now becomes a target for cartels that not only deal in drugs but guns as well. A state that’ll ignore federal law on guns now becomes a haven for illegal gun running.
you are stretching the truth, read about it again... this time put your glasses on
I’ve read the law. Local law enforcement are going to be less inclined to help with any feds. That’s already a problem in some areas (see Mercer County). This will just make it worse.
The thing is, no federal agent is trying to come and take away guns from law abiding citizens. It’s a solution to a problem that doesn’t exist.
Local law enforcement are going to be less inclined to help with any feds ... in reality it's a big to do about nothing; nobody is coming to take your guns or wife, or kids or anything else
That’s the only solutions they have, when has Critical Race Theory been taught in grade schools or high schools.
not helping the feds is far different than ignoring federal law
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.